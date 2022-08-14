Morning Digest | India-China ties seeing a positive impetus, says Chinese Ambassador; Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty, and more

Hadi Matar, 24, during an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York, on August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India-China ties seeing a positive impetus, says Chinese Ambassador

India and China are seeing a “positive impetus” to ties, given two meetings between the Foreign Ministers in the past few months and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in June, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Saturday.

He did not, however, state whether Mr. Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet in the next few months, when they are both expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand in September and the G-20 summit in Bali in November.

Five years after Supreme Court’s triple talaq verdict, petitioners living life as ‘half-divorcees’

Five years after the Supreme Court’s five-judge Bench under Chief Justice J.S. Khehar invalidated instant triple talaq in August 2017, the women petitioners continue to live a life of half-divorcees. Technically still married, practically divorced, they enjoy no conjugal rights nor receive any regular maintenance from the estranged husbands.

After the verdict, none of the men were visited by law enforcement bodies and told to take back their wives. Further, no arrests could be made for giving instant triple talaq as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 came into force long after pronouncement of instant talaq.

Salman Rushdie’s attacker pleads not guilty

The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty on August 13 to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of The Satanic Verses remained hospitalised with serious injuries.

HC refuses to accept hard copy of affidavit, asks to use e-filing system

The Bombay High Court recently refused to accept a hard copy of an affidavit submitted by a city planning agency of the Maharashtra government and observed that “it is high time the State government and its agencies now start using the e-filing system invariably”.

Explained | Why will airlines have to share PNR data?

The Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022, notified by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the Ministry of Finance, on August 8, requires airlines to mandatorily provide details of all international passengers on flights arriving into and departing from India to the Customs department.

This is for preventing and prosecuting offences under the Customs Act, 1962 relating to “smuggling of contraband such as narcotics, psychotropic substances, gold, arms & ammunition etc that directly impact national security.”

Tricolour seen on RSS social media accounts

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, changed their display picture on social media accounts with the tricolour to mark their support to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP will only get two seats in Bihar in next LS election: RJD leader Manoj K. Jha

Senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K. Jha speaks to The Hindu days ahead of cabinet formation in Bihar. The coming together of RJD and JD(U) Mr. Jha, asserts will leave BJP with just two-seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Bihar. Presently the BJP has 17 out of the 40 seats in the State and NDA together which included JD(U) has 39 of the 40.

U.S. worried over routing of Russian oil through India, says RBI Deputy Governor

The United States has expressed concern to India that it was being used to export fuel made from Russian crude, through high-seas transfers to hide its origin, to New York in violation of U.S. sanctions, a top Indian central banker said on Saturday.

Spotlight back on pending cases against U.P. Ministers

The drama that unfolded during the conviction of Minister Rakesh Sachan in a 30-year-old Arms Act case and issuance of non-bailable warrant against another Minister in the Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet, Sanjay Nishad, has brought to the fore the issue of pending cases against the Ministers and MLAs in the State.

Informed sources in Lucknow suggested that the State government could soon initiate the process of collecting data from district administration about the nature of pending cases against Ministers and legislators and may initiate withdrawal process on allegedly “politically motivated” cases lodged against them.

WHO plans to rename monkeypox over stigmatisation concerns

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is holding an open forum to rename the disease monkeypox, after some critics raised concerns the name could be derogatory or have racist connotations.

IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday felicitated the Birmingham Commonwealth Games medallists and presented them with cash awards at a function in New Delhi. While the gold medallists were awarded a cash reward of ₹20 lakh each, the silver and bronze winners got richer by ₹10 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh, respectively.