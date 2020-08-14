Morning Digest: SC to pronounce verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case; ED pushes plea against acquittals in 2G case, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Friday in a suo motu contempt case against noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his tweet on a photograph of Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde astride a bike and another on the role of the apex court in the past six years.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday asked the Delhi High Court for an expeditious hearing of its appeal against the 2G case verdict acquitting former Union Minister A. Raja and other accused.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi’s September 18, 2019 decision to recognise the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party.

A bipartisan group of two powerful American senators on Thursday introduced a resolution in the Senate condemning China’s aggression towards India to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control between the two Asian giants.

Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde has said that the government should consider amending the Official Languages Act of 1963 to include more vernacular languages in governance, and not just confine it to Hindi and English.

India and Australia are sharing experiences on protecting critical infrastructure, including 5G networks, said a senior Australian High Commission official on Thursday while talking of the huge increase in cybersecurity cooperation between the two countries. However, Australia has no intention of banning Chinese apps like India has done, said Minister-Counsellor, Home Affairs, Tara Cavanagh.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday questioned the logic of States like Maharashtra and Delhi cancelling the final term exams for fear of COVID-19, but at the same time willing to open up varsities and educational institutions for the next academic session.

Condemning the recent incidents of attacks on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru, the Editors Guild of India said that freedom of press is an “indispensable attribute of a functioning democracy”.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal have the maximum number of COVID positive staff nurses in the country and also the highest fatality rate, the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) said on Thursday.

Naga interlocutor R.N Ravi kept the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM (NSCN-IM) leadership waiting as he did not turn up for the scheduled informal talks in New Delhi on Thursday.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign plans to step up engagement with Asian-American voters this fall and is betting running mate Kamala Ms. Harris' experience as the daughter of an Indian immigrant will resonate with the fastest-growing U.S. minority population.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a half-century but Englands seam bowlers used the muggy conditions to their advantage to restrict the tourists to 126 for five at the close of a rain-hit opening day of the second test at the Rose Bowl on Thursday.