I&B Ministry extends window for feedback on draft Broadcasting Bill till October 15

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday (August 12, 2024) extended the time for receiving feedback on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill till October 15, stating that a fresh draft would be published after detailed consultations with the stakeholders.

BJP, RSS go into huddle over question of next BJP president, fate of Bangladeshi Hindus

The question of who will be the next BJP president and the timing of the election to that post is still hanging fire, with both the BJP and the RSS getting into a huddle before the formal “samanvay” (coordination) meeting of Sangh Parivar affiliates to be held in Palakkad at the end of this month.

Consumer price inflation eases to five-year low of 3.54% in July

Inflation in India’s consumer prices eased to a nearly five-year low of 3.54% in July, with food price rise moderating to 5.4% from a six-month high of 9.4% in June, thanks to base effects from last July when retail inflation stood at 7.4% and the food index was up 11.5%.

20 Afghan Sikhs get citizenship under Citizenship Amendment Act

Twenty Sikhs from Afghanistan, part of the first group of Afghan Sikhs who had applied for citizenship online nearly 100 days ago, have been accorded citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 in the past one week in New Delhi.

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras retains spot as best institution for sixth year

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is the best education institution in the country for the sixth time since 2019, according to the overall ranking based on parameters identified and defined in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

West tells Iran to ‘stand down’ Israel attack threats

The United States and European allies called on Iran to “stand down”, as fears mounted of an imminent attack on Israel that could spark an all-out war in the Middle East. Tensions are soaring in the region, with the United States rushing a missile submarine and an aircraft carrier group in a show of support for its key ally.

Rajasthan rains: Death toll rises to 22, CM visits affected areas in Jaipur

Eight people died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan, taking the death toll in the last two days to 22, as the spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the eastern part for the next four to five days, officials said.

Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations: Bangladesh interim govt adviser

A top adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government on Monday (August 12, 2024) said that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s extended stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations and Dhaka will always try to maintain good relations with New Delhi.

Loud in its opposition to creamy layer, Centre takes a guarded position on Supreme Court’s sub-quota verdict

Amid widespread opposition to “creamy layer” observations in the Supreme Court’s judgment on sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, the Centre remains guarded on the core issue of the ruling viz. the power to sub-classify the SC quota and whether it intends to wield it.

Lack of transparency in spending, weak infrastructure, safety concerns: NCERT report highlights issues in KGBV schools

Lack of transparency in the utilisation of funds, weak infrastructure, shortage of teachers, low salaries, and concerns over student safety are among the challenges identified in an evaluation of 254 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT has submitted the report to the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA demands special law to curb attacks on medical staff

The Indian Medical Association has written to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda seeking enactment of a special central law to curb attacks and violence against doctors as a "deterrence" measure, besides the declaration of hospitals as safe zones. The IMA made the demands, which included defined security measures, as resident doctors at government hospitals across the country held protests and strikes over the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata, raising the issue of the safety of medical staff in the workplace.

Earthquake felt from Los Angeles to San Diego, swaying buildings and knocking items off shelves

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt from the Los Angeles area to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported. Monday’s quake was centred near the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Highland Park, about 6.5 miles (10.5 kilometres) northeast of Los Angeles’ City Hall, and about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometres) below the surface, the U.S. Geological Survey said.