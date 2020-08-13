Morning Digest: CSIR moots ‘mega labs’ to boost COVID-19 testing; Nepal to seek ID cards from Indian visitors, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

To speed up testing as well as improve the accuracy of testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is working on developing “mega labs” where large machines, called Next Generation Sequencing machines (NGS), which are also used for sequencing human genomes, will be repurposed to sequence 1,500-3,000 viral genomes at a go for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a writ petition filed by six former bureaucrats, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking a Commission of Inquiry to be set up into the “gross mismanagement” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the government.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered an aggressive one-two attack on the character and performance of President Donald Trump on August 12, as they made their election case for the first time as running mates.

Amid the ongoing stand-off on the border with China in Ladakh, two indigenous Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) have been deployed for operations at high altitude in Leh at short notice to support Indian Air Force (IAF) missions, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said on Wednesday.

In an open admission about the discord in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan told The Hindu’s Sobhana K Nair that he had not met or spoken to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar for a year now. His comments come just two months before the State goes for polls in November.

Minutes after he appeared on a TV debate, Congress party’s national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi collapsed and was pronounced dead in a Noida hospital on Wednesday evening. Mr. Tyagi was participating in the debate from his home in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

Nepal will seek identity cards from visitors from India, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has said. He told a parliamentary panel that Nepal will use the data to better deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

With the Election Commission asserting that the Assembly elections in Bihar would be held on time, political parties are now putting pressure for more seats and exploring new formations to suit their electoral prospects. The Assembly elections are due in October-November later this year.

Over-regulation of drugs to curb gender-biased sex selection such as through government programmes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ has hindered access to safe, legal and cost-effective abortion, according to a survey across six States which found an “overwhelming shortage” of abortion pills or medical abortion drugs.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday assured a better security cover for grassroots representatives and workers of the BJP, in the wake of rising attacks on them.

The police have decided to register cases against thousands of Muslims and Hindus on charges of violating prohibitory orders promulgated under Section 144 of the CrPC and participating in religious events during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

A golden halo glinting 12 billion light years away is the farthest galaxy resembling our Milky Way yet spotted, astronomers said on August 12, adding the “surprisingly unchaotic” infant star system challenges our understanding of the early years of the Universe.