SEBI chief’s rebuttal confirms ‘massive conflict of interest’, raises fresh questions: Hindenburg Research

Hours after the stock market regulator’s chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, and her spouse Dhaval Buch, issued a clarification on a Hindenburg Research report red-flagging their investments in obscure offshore funds linked to the Adani group, and ownership of consulting firms, the U.S.-based short seller said their rebuttal contains important ‘admissions’, raises fresh questions and confirms a ‘massive conflict of interest’.

Hindenburg Research report on SEBI chief raises political storm

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the charges against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch in the latest Hindenburg report. The BJP dismissed the claims asserting that many global forces, with the help of the Congress “dynasty”, were attempting to hinder India’s progress.

Adani case: Supreme Court had said it can transfer probe if bias found

The Supreme Court had said cogent evidence of bias or portrayal of inadequacy would convince it to transfer a probe to an independent agency or a court-appointed Special Investigation (SIT) while refusing a plea to drop Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from investigating Hindenburg’s allegations of share price manipulations and other irregularities against the Adani group.

Protests continue in Bengal over rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

Protests continued to rage across medical colleges in West Bengal on Sunday over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, affecting services for the third consecutive day.

NDA eyes majority in Rajya Sabha after bypolls

The BJP-led NDA is expected to achieve a clear majority in Rajya Sabha after by-elections for 12 seats scheduled next month, which would help the party get the nod for key legislations such as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Paris Olympics: Six medals and six near misses; India finishes 71st in medal tally

Paris 2024 will be remembered for the six medals which brought joy to the Indians as well as the six fourth-place finishes that resulted in heartbreaks. A medal less than what the country got in the previous edition may have restricted the celebrations in the Indian camp, but the mixed bouquet of hits and near misses paints a promising picture of Indian sports.

NCERT removes cartoon on coalition politics, says it cast ‘India in a negative light’

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed a political cartoon from the Class 12 Political Science textbook saying that “it shows India in a negative light”. It is one of the multiple changes introduced and made public by the NCERT in its document that chronicles the latest set of changes in rationalised textbooks.

NEET-PG 2024 held in two shifts across 170 cities

The NEET-PG 2024 was successfully conducted in two shifts at 416 centres across 170 cities by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, an autonomous body under the Union Health Ministry.

28 dead as rains wreak havoc in north, northwest; several Haryana villages inundated

At least 28 people died in rain-related incidents Sunday as heavy downpours lashed north and northwest India, causing landslides, traffic chaos and house collapses, as well as a dam breach which inundated several villages in Haryana.

Olympics: Bye from Paris and over to vibrant Los Angeles

The gigantic Stade de France resembled a concert hall hosting a party to celebrate the fortnight of sporting excellence as a breathtaking closing ceremony kicked off with athletes marching into the iconic Stade de France to thunderous applause.

