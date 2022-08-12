A select list of stories to read before you start your day

From IC-814 to Pulwama, India-U.S. proposal lists Rauf Asghar role in every JeM terror attack

Rauf Asghar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, organised, planned and executed the IC-814 hijacking in December 1999 that finally ended after the Vajpayee government agreed to release his brother Masood Azhar and two other major terrorists, India and the U.S. said in their joint proposal to the UN Security Council, that detailed a number of attacks Asghar masterminded, from the Parliament attack to Pulwama bombing.

Government sources said China’s hold came despite the fact that India and the U.S. had provided “incontrovertible evidence” against Rauf Asghar for the terror listing.

Ukraine ‘preparing for tragedy’ at nuclear plant, U.N. chief calls for demilitarised zone

Ukraine’s interior minister said on Thursday that Ukraine had to be ready for any scenario at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that has been shelled, including evacuating people from the area. Ukraine and Russia-installed local officials blamed each other for a new volley of shelling on Thursday at the nuclear power plant — Europe’s biggest — which lies in southern Ukraine.

An anomaly for two seconds led to SSLV mission’s underperformance: ISRO chief

Following the failure of the ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) debut mission from Sriharikota on August 7, chairman S. Somnath tells The Hindu that “an anomaly” for two seconds in one of the accelerometers in the launch vehicle led to the mission’s underperformance. He explained at length what went wrong and answered a range of questions.

Current account deficit concerns to ease with falling commodity prices, says government official

Concerns about India’s trade and current account deficits are likely to dissipate in view of the recent decline in global commodity prices, a top government official said on Thursday, asserting that criticism which equates the country’s import duties to a protectionist approach in trade is misplaced.

Four drown, several missing in Uttar Pradesh boat capsize

At least four people, including two women and a child, lost their lives and several were still missing when a boat with roughly three dozen people, capsized in the river Yamuna in Marka area of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

PLA museum highlights 1962, Galwan clashes

A new exhibition curated by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Beijing’s Military Museum and visited by President Xi Jinping last month has highlighted both the 1962 war and the Galwan Valley clashes, and cast the blame on India for both.

Drugs shortage haunts HIV-positive community

People Living with HIV (PLHIV) are facing an acute shortage of life-saving drugs, say protesters who who have been camping outside the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) office in the capital for over 15 days now. They allege rationing of medicines, arbitrary change in drug regimen and even complete deprivation of vital paediatric drugs for children living with HIV. They fear if the situation continues, many will be pushed towards treatment interruption, drug resistance, and imminent death due to AIDS.

K. L. Rahul to lead India vs Zimbabwe after being declared fit by medical team

Senior opener K. L. Rahul will be leading the Indian team in the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe after being declared fit by the BCCI medical team. Shikhar Dhawan, who was named the captain initially, will now be Rahul’s deputy.

With BJP close on its heels, BJD turns its focus on tribes

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s pep talk to cadres here to strengthen the BJP from the grassroots, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s scheduled visit to Mayurbhanj on Friday has given rise to speculation of renewal of rivalry between the two parties in the tribal heartland.

Dozens in China infected with Langya virus found in shrews

Dozens of people in China have fallen ill with a new virus that is also found in shrews, a report has said, but there is so far no evidence of human-to-human transmission. The infections were found in China’s eastern Shandong and central Henan provinces, affecting 35 people, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine this month.

Youth employment deteriorated in India: ILO report

India experienced severe working-hour and employment losses in 2020 and 2021, and Indian youth employment deteriorated in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the Global Employment Trends for Youth 2022 report released by the International Labour Organisation on Thursday. The recovery in youth employment is still lagging globally, the report says confirming that COVID-19 has hurt young people more than any other age group.