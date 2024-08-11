Hindenburg Research alleges SEBI chief held investments in offshore funds used by Adani Group

U.S. based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a new report released on Saturday (August 10, 2024) alleged that the chairperson of India’s market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch held investments in certain offshore funds that were also used by the Adani group.

Vinesh Phogat appeal: Court of Arbitration for Sport defers decision

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday deferred the decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification for being overweight and “withdrawal of her silver medal.”

Russia no longer admits Indians to military for Ukraine war: Russian Embassy

Russia no longer admits Indians into its Army, the Russian Embassy disclosed in a statement, adding that Russian and Indian authorities are in “close coordination” to help discharge Indian nationals recruited for the war in Ukraine.

Lack of health insurance coverage in rural areas, family member still primary caregivers: study

Only half of the rural households have government health insurance while 34% lack any health insurance coverage at all and 61% of those surveyed lack life insurance. This is coupled with limited access to diagnostic facilities and affordable medicines further posing challenges to this cohort notes the ‘State of Healthcare in Rural India, 2024’ report, released recently.

Bangladesh Chief Justice resigns; Hindus protest demanding protection

Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned on Saturday amid protests by students who demanded his resignation as well as a restructuring of the country’s judiciary. “Our Chief Justice has resigned. His resignation letter has already reached the Law Ministry. We will send it to the President without delay for taking necessary measures,” Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul said in a video message on Saturday.

K. Natwar Singh, former External Affairs Minister, passes away

Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday (August 11, 2024). He was 95 and was hospitalised for nearly two weeks in a clinic in Gurugram, outside New Delhi. Singh served as the External Affairs Minister in 2004-05 in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh of the UPA.

Congress calls for protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh

In the backdrop of the ongoing violence against Awami League activists, professional journalists, and vulnerable religious and ethnic communities in Bangladesh, the Indian National Congress has called upon the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to take “forceful steps” to deal with the situation. The party’s communications chief Jairam Ramesh’s call for upholding law and order in Bangladesh came at a time when the reported attacks on minority communities have continued despite the swearing-in of the interim administration.

Olympics chief Thomas Bach says will not seek third term

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said at the Paris Games on Saturday (August 10, 2024) he will not seek to remain in charge for a third term. “New times are calling for new leaders,” the 70-year-old German lawyer, who has been in charge since 2013, told a session of IOC members in the French capital.

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Massive protests erupt across medical colleges in West Bengal

Massive protests have erupted among junior doctors and medical professionals in medical colleges and hospitals across the State following the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at the State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This follows the arrest of a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy on Saturday morning in connection to the case. The accused was produced before a city court and was remanded to 10 days of police custody.

Israel strike on Gaza school shelter kills around 100 people, Hamas-run media office says

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school compound housing displaced families killed around 100 people, the Hamas-run Gaza government said on Saturday (August 10, 2024), an attack the Israeli military said targeted Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants operating there.

Modi offers all possible aid for landslide-hit Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Centre would provide all possible help in the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district in Kerala. Chairing a review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate here after visiting the landslide-hit villages, Mr. Modi said supporting the victims of the catastrophe was the need of the hour and funds would not be a constraint.

2 soldiers killed, four injured in gun battle with militants in J&K

Two soldiers were killed and four injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, where a group of militants was engaged in a firefight by the security forces in a forest area on Saturday. “The encounter started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police spokesperson said.

Congress criticises Sebi chief Madhabi Buch over Hindenburg allegations

In the wake of the U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research levelling allegations against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch, the Congress on Saturday (August 10, 2024) demanded the Centre act immediately to eliminate all conflicts of interest in the regulator’s investigation of the Adani Group.

Hindu Raksha Dal vandalises Ghaziabad slum, thrashes residents, accusing them of being Bangladeshis

Falsely claiming that the residents of a Ghaziabad slum were Bangladeshis, members of a fringe group called the Hindu Raksha Dal thrashed them, damaged their huts, and burnt their household items on Friday. The police have lodged an FIR against the accused and also clarified that the victims were not Bangladeshis but Indians.