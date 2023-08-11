August 11, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:53 am IST

Peace will be restored in Manipur, PM Modi assures Lok Sabha

Government wins the no-confidence motion; Modi asks the Opposition to try again in 2028; many of the problems that had flared up in Manipur had their origin during Congress regimes, he says.

Why hasn’t PM Modi made any concrete statement on Manipur, asks Congress

Party says PM Modi, gripped by a ‘Congress phobia’, left many questions on the State unanswered; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury formally complains to Lok Sabha Speaker against the expunging of key words from Rahul Gandhi’s speech in House

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from Lok Sabha for comparing Modi to a blind king

He will remain suspended till the privileges committee takes a decision. This effectively means that there is no timeline for his reinstatement.

Bill moved to remove CJI from panel to select Election Commissioners

Opposition flays move, says it would affect neutrality of the Election Commission; they also call it an attempt at diluting a Constitution Bench order

RLD chief to attend Opposition bloc INDIA’s third meeting in Mumbai

Party dismisses speculation about joining ruling NDA; says it is preparing to contest 12 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh

Supreme Court Collegium proposes transfer of Gujarat High Court judge who refused to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Justice Prachchhak is among nine High Court judges the Collegium proposed for transfer for ‘better administration of justice’

Indian GPS NavIC to link to Aadhaar enrolment devices

Currently the Aadhaar enrolment kits that are used to collect and verify personal details are linked to GPS.

Restore Old Pension Scheme before 2024 election, employees urge Centre

Thousands of employees of the Union government and Central public sector undertakings, including the defence establishments, marched to Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Pakistan PM holds talks with Opposition leader for caretaker premier

Pakistan President Arif Alvi formally dissolved the National Assembly three days ahead of its mandated period following which outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held formal consultations with the Leader of the Opposition over the nomination for a caretaker premier to conduct the general elections later this year.

53 killed as fires burn through Maui, Hawaii; thousands race to escape

The fire took the island by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood in Lahaina Town, which dates to the 1700s and has long been a favorite destination for tourists. Crews battled blazes in several places on the island on August 9, and the flames forced some adults and children to flee into the ocean.

AI unveils new logo in Tata rebranding push

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran called Air India a “passion” and a big “national mission” for Tata Sons. The airline’s livery features a palette of deep red, aubergine and gold highlights that will populate the tail fin of the aircraft.

LIC net surges to ₹9,635 crore

An amount of ₹7,491.53 crore (net of tax) pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin was transferred from non par fund to shareholders account during the quarter, Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty said, adding that even without this net profit was comparatively higher.

Japanese test awaits favourite India in the semifinals

The hosts will be looking to go all the way as it builds up to the big-ticket Asian Games; the other last-four clash pits Malaysia against Korea; Pakistan and China will face off in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon

