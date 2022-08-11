Morning Digest | Centre releases ₹1.16 lakh crore to States to boost spending; Last-minute flights likely to get cheaper, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Centre releases ₹1.16 lakh crore to States to boost spending

The Centre on Wednesday released over ₹1.16 lakh crore to States, equivalent to two monthly instalments of tax devolution, to help front-load State governments’ capital spending abilities in this financial year.

Centre says buying flag is voluntary

The Union Culture Ministry had asked States to use all possible channels of delivery to make Indian flags available as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, but buying a flag was “purely voluntary”, a senior Ministry official said on Wednesday, a day after the video of customers at a fair price shop in Haryana being forced to buy flags went viral.

‘Freebies’ can be lifesavers during dire times: Election Commission

What is considered “freebies” in normal times can be lifesavers during a disaster or a pandemic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Supreme Court. The top poll body was giving the apex court its take on a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay to ban the practice of political parties promising “irrational freebies”, especially during election time to garner votes.

Donald Trump says he took Fifth Amendment in New York attorney general probe

Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement Wednesday.

Mr. Trump’s decision comes just days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House.

China concludes Taiwan drills, reaffirms ‘reunification’ pledge

China’s military on Wednesday said, after close to one week of military exercises surrounding Taiwan, that it had “successfully completed” its drills, even as Beijing once again pledged that it would seek “reunification”.

Sea-side protesters to vacate agitation site in Sri Lanka

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka, who camped out near the Presidential Secretariat for four months in the wake of the island’s economic crisis, on Wednesday announced their decision to vacate the agitation site, while stating their struggle will persist.

Meanwhile, Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has requested entry into Thailand for a temporary stay in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests, the Thai Foreign Ministry said.

Benzema, Alaba score as Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win UEFA Super Cup

David Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute when Casemiro cushioned Karim Benzema’s header back after a corner. The French star then sealed Madrid’s record-equaling fifth Super Cup title in the 65th thanks to an assist from the lively Vinícius Júnior.

AIFF Committee of Administrators moves contempt plea in SC against Praful Patel, others

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt of court action against the body’s former president Praful Patel and several office-bearers of States’ football associations for “interfering with the administration of justice” while accusing them of attempting to defeat the purpose of the Supreme Court’s supervision of the football federation through the CoA.

Airfare bands go, last-minute tickets likely to get cheaper

Passengers booking last-minute flight tickets can expect lower airfares as the government has removed its mandatory airfare bands for tickets booked 15 days in advance. The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a circular on Wednesday said, “it has been decided to remove the fare bands with effect from August 31, 2022.”

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion, cites chance of forced Twitter deal

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.