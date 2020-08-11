Morning Digest: Pilots gave ATC no indication of danger in final conversation before crash; officials tell House panel it will not be a ‘zero academic year’, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The final conversation between the air traffic controller (ATCO) and one of the pilots of the Air India Express flight 1344 that crashed last week in Kozhikode did not indicate any sign of danger, according to a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Centre will not allow this to be a “zero academic year” without any teaching or examinations, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development on Monday, according to a member of the panel.

President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing on August 10 afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control”.

A writ petition filed by veteran journalists N. Ram and Arun Shourie along with advocate Prashant Bhushan challenging 'scandalising of court' as a ground for contempt is now listed before a three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra for hearing on August 13.

Several military platforms like the Light Combat Aircraft, Pinaka rocket launchers and Akash missile systems, which have been indigenously developed, were included in the negative list of imports to ensure that the Services do not go in for procurement of similar systems by imports, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Lufthansa will commence ticket sales for its flights from Europe to India after the Home Ministry had recently relaxed norms for those entering the country.

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was being politicised in the wake of the Bihar Assembly elections through sensationalism in the media, actor Rhea Chakaraborty told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Naga peace talks have hit rough weather even as the leadership of NSCN-IM held a detailed meeting with two Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials in New Delhi on Monday.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bihar, the State has reported nine times more deaths of doctors than the national average, according to officials at the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Eleven new flood prevention projects worth ₹53.64 crore could not be executed before the current flood season on the Indo-Nepal border as the neighbouring country did not provide permission for implementation in its geographical area due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

The CBI told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it was conducting a preliminary enquiry into a complaint filed against former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and two other bureaucrats for allegedly misusing power in the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) chief Shah Faesal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in detention since last year, has said that he is “deeply hurt” by the way he was branded an “anti-national.”

Lebanon's Prime Minister announced his government's resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated Beirut and triggered public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.