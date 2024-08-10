No survivors in Brazil plane that crashed in Sao Paulo with 61 aboard

A passenger plane crashed into a gated residential community in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state on Friday (August 9, 2024), killing all 61 people aboard and leaving a smoldering wreck, officials and the airline said. Officials gave no immediate word of any casualties at the site of the crash in the city of Vinhedo, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, but witnesses at the scene said there were no victims among residents of the neighborhood.

Aman Sehrawat wins bronze for India in 57kg wrestling

Aman Sehrawat didn’t brood. On Thursday (August 8, 2024) evening, up against former Olympic silver medallist Rei Higuchi in the semifinals he barely lasted a round. In no time he trailed 10-0 and the bout was stopped — the Japanese declared winner by technical superiority.

India-Bangladesh ties not dependent on Awami League, says BNP

Indo-Bangla bilateral ties are not dependent on the Awami League and it is "natural to evoke adverse reactions" in Bangladesh over India giving refuge to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Senior leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Vinesh Phogat appeal: Court of Arbitration for Sport concludes hearing

The hearing into Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals concluded at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris with the IOA insisting that it is hopeful of a “positive resolution”.

Opposition parties prepare to move no-confidence motion against Vice-President

As many as 50 Opposition MPs, sources said, have signed a resolution to bring a no-confidence motion against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67(B) of the Indian Constitution, which states that the Vice-President can be removed by a resolution of the Rajya Sabha passed by an effective majority and agreed upon by the Lok Sabha with a simple majority.

King Charles III ends silence on U.K. far-right riots

King Charles III on Friday (August 9, 2024) made his first comments about riots that have shaken British cities to praise the work of police in countering the violence. The King praised British police and emergency services “for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder”, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

Imane Khelif of Algeria wins women’s welterweight gold amid gender dispute

Algeria’s Imane Khelif, the female boxer thrust into the centre of a a gender dispute at the Paris Games, beat China’s Yang Liu to claim the welterweight Olympic gold medal in crushing fashion, sending her fans into delirium on Friday.

Gazans flee destroyed Khan Yunis as new Israel operation begins

Crowds fleeing Khan Yunis after an Israeli evacuation order gave way to empty streets on Friday as Palestinian residents tried to escape a new Israeli military operation in Gaza's main southern area.

Three Kuki-Zo village volunteers killed in firing in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

Three village volunteers of the Kuki-Zo community were allegedly killed on Friday (August 9, 2024) morning after district authorities in Manipur’s Tengnoupal confirmed that firing was reported near the Molnoi village area around 9:30 a.m., according to police officials and community members aware of the incident.

Political differences cast aside as thousands bid adieu to Buddhadeb

In a spontaneous outpouring of grief, thousands of people gathered around the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office on 31, Alimuddin Street in the heart of Kolkata on Friday (August 9, 2024) to pay their last respects to former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Sisodia got bail due to a technicality, what are they celebrating: BJP

Reacting to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s release from Tihar Jail, the BJP on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had little reason to celebrate as Mr. Sisodia had been granted bail “due to a technical reason”.

Bangladesh’s Yunus tackles ‘law and order’ as interim govt begins work

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and his newly named interim government set out Friday to restore “law and order” after a student-led uprising and deadly mass protests forced predecessor Sheikh Hasina into exile. A day after returning home from Europe and vowing to “uphold, support and protect the constitution” as he was sworn into office, 84-year-old Yunus began the tough challenge of returning the country to democracy.

