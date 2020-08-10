Morning Digest: Idukki landslip death toll goes up to 43; SC to pronounce interim orders in Prashant Bhushan contempt case, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

With the recovery of 17 more bodies on Sunday, the number of fatalities due to Thursday’s landslip that buried the housing quarters of tea estate workers in Pettimudy in Idukki has gone up to 43. According to officials, 23 persons are still missing, including six Forest Department staff who were staying with the workers.

The threat from China is pushing India into closer ties with the U.S. but is unlikely to yield a military ‘alliance’ at present, said experts in Delhi and Washington during a discussion on Indian Foreign Policy. In particular, former National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon and academic Pratap Bhanu Mehta felt that India’s common boundary with China and “continental challenge” still complicates its choices, referring to the nearly four-month long standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Monday its interim orders in a decade-old contempt case against noted civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his remarks about judicial “corruption” in an interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday ordered an inquiry soon after DMK MP Kanimozhi’s complained that a woman officer of the paramilitary agency at the Chennai airport had asked her if she was Indian for not speaking in Hindi.

India has refused a request by Pakistan to hold a meeting on issues around the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) at the Attari checkpost near the India-Pakistan border. In March India had suggested a virtual conference but Pakistan had insisted on a physical meeting, a senior official in the Ministry of Water Resources told The Hindu on Sunday.

The confusion over Sonia Gandhi’s tenure as the president of the Congress party that ends on Monday continued, with calls for a more permanent arrangement from some quarters and with a section of party insisting that there is no fixed tenure for an interim president.

Sunday’s early morning calm gave way to terror. Patients battling COVID-19 at a hotel-turned-quarantine centre were confronted with a bigger challenge — fight a blaze.

Nepal is the land of origin of Lord Buddha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu asserted on Sunday after India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described the founder of Buddhism as one of the greatest Indians ever. The comment from the Indian Minister also drew a series of reactions from leading Nepalese figures, including former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, who said Mr. Jaishankar’s comments about Lord Buddha were “objectionable”.

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly session which could witness a floor test, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote a letter to all MLAs appealing to them to “stand by the truth” and defeat the attempts being made to topple his government. Mr. Gehlot asked the legislators to listen to people’s voice to save democracy.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in an interview to The Hindu calls for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the post of the party president to challenge the perception of the party being “adrift and rudderless, incapable of taking up the challenge of a credible national Opposition”.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday to end Mercedes’ run and become Lewis Hamilton’s closest challenger. In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes teammate and pole sitter Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the standings.