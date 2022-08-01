Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 01, 2022 08:48 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India’s third gold

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Games. Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday.

Gear up for 2024 polls, ensure Modi’s return to power again: Amit Shah

Advertisement

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exhorted party workers and leaders in Patna to prepare for the 2024 parliamentary elections and to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power for the third consecutive term. Mr. Shah also put all speculations to rest on growing rift between the ruling allies, the BJP and the Janata Dal (United), saying the NDA alliance in Bihar was working well and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be the leader of the NDA in the State.

Now, Congress demands Irani’s apology for calling President by her name

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Speaker Om Birla demanding that Union Minister Smriti Irani unconditionally apologise for not using honorifics or prefixes while referring to President Droupadi Murmu during an intervention she made in Lok Sabha last week.

England beats Germany 2-1 in UEFA Women Euro 2022 final

England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women’s soccer title. Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner. The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal for England.

ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’, officials said. Mr. Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate.

Biden tests positive for COVID for second day in a row

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 1, 2022

Jeremy won the second gold for India on day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India’s medal tally went up to five. The weightlifters will once again be in focus when the Indians take field on Day 4 on 1st August 2022.

About 100 agro-product companies under CBI scanner for bank fraud

About 100 companies dealing in agro-products came under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the past five years on the charge of cheating banks of loans running into thousands of crores of rupees. This year, so far, more than two dozen firms trading in items ranging from rice and spices to oil have been accused of bank fraud involving over ₹1,400 crore.

17-year-old killed, four hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.

Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, passes away at 88

Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.