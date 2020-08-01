News

Morning Digest: India’s case fatality rate of 2.18% among lowest globally, says Minister; suspension of international flights extended till Aug. 31, and more

Greater Chennai Corporation with NGO performing a mime show during an awareness campaign on stay safe at T P Chathiram Main Road, in Chennai on July 31, 2020.

Greater Chennai Corporation with NGO performing a mime show during an awareness campaign on stay safe at T P Chathiram Main Road, in Chennai on July 31, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India’s case fatality rate of 2.18% among lowest, says Minister

Of the total coronavirus (COVID-19) active case load, 0.28% patients are on ventilators, 1.61% patients required ICU support and 2.32% are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday following the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19.

Rigorous consultations done before framing new National Education Policy, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

State governments will take a decision on the medium of instruction in schools under their jurisdiction, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told The Hindu in an interview on the new National Education Policy (NEP) on Friday. He addressed the problem of the severe scarcity of skilled language teachers and also spoke about the policy’s recommendations on governance and financing reforms.

Also read: National Education Policy 2020 | KVs unlikely to change medium of instruction

1947 pact on Gorkha soldiers redundant, says Nepal Minister

The 1947 agreement among India, Nepal and the United Kingdom that deals with the military service of Gorkha soldiers has become “redundant,” Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday.

Coronavirus | Vietnam reports first COVID-19 death

Vietnam recorded its first death from COVID-19 on Friday after winning plaudits worldwide for one of the most successful national responses to the pandemic.

e-darshan is no darshan, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the logic behind keeping places of worship closed even post lockdown, saying “e-darshan is no darshan”.

Unlock 3 | Yoga institutes, gyms, small places of worship to reopen in Rajasthan

Jaipur Yoga institutes, gyms and small places of worship will be allowed to open in Rajasthan under Unlock 3.0 for which the State government issued guidelines to ease curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

Suspension of international flights extended till August 31

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Baijal rejects proposal to allow hotels, weekly markets to open

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to allow hotels and weekly markets to open as part of Unlock 3, the Delhi government said on Friday.

Nitish Kumar’s virtual rally postponed in view of COVID-19 outbreak

A much-anticipated virtual rally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar next week, where he was expected to sound the bugle for Assembly polls, has been put off for the time being in view of raging problems of coronavirus (COVID-19) and floods in the State, a top JD(U) leader said in Patna on Friday.

Hardeep Puri supports 100% FDI in affordable rental housing

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday came out in support of allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in affordable rental housing while speaking to leaders of the industry at the launch of a portal and app for prospective home-buyers.

Disappointing that IPL is not in India, says Steve Smith

It has been five months since Steve Smith featured in an international match. The coronavirus-induced lockdown in the world of sport forced the cricketers into a long break.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Assembly Elections
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2020 8:01:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/morning-digest-august-1-2020/article32242853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY