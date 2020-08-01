Morning Digest: India’s case fatality rate of 2.18% among lowest globally, says Minister; suspension of international flights extended till Aug. 31, and more

Of the total coronavirus (COVID-19) active case load, 0.28% patients are on ventilators, 1.61% patients required ICU support and 2.32% are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday following the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19.

State governments will take a decision on the medium of instruction in schools under their jurisdiction, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told The Hindu in an interview on the new National Education Policy (NEP) on Friday. He addressed the problem of the severe scarcity of skilled language teachers and also spoke about the policy’s recommendations on governance and financing reforms.

The 1947 agreement among India, Nepal and the United Kingdom that deals with the military service of Gorkha soldiers has become “redundant,” Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday.

Vietnam recorded its first death from COVID-19 on Friday after winning plaudits worldwide for one of the most successful national responses to the pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the logic behind keeping places of worship closed even post lockdown, saying “e-darshan is no darshan”.

Jaipur Yoga institutes, gyms and small places of worship will be allowed to open in Rajasthan under Unlock 3.0 for which the State government issued guidelines to ease curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to allow hotels and weekly markets to open as part of Unlock 3, the Delhi government said on Friday.

A much-anticipated virtual rally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar next week, where he was expected to sound the bugle for Assembly polls, has been put off for the time being in view of raging problems of coronavirus (COVID-19) and floods in the State, a top JD(U) leader said in Patna on Friday.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday came out in support of allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in affordable rental housing while speaking to leaders of the industry at the launch of a portal and app for prospective home-buyers.

It has been five months since Steve Smith featured in an international match. The coronavirus-induced lockdown in the world of sport forced the cricketers into a long break.