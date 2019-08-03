Morning digest: Kashmir parties warn against plan to remove Article 35A, Census 2021 unlikely to collect caste-wise data, and more

J&K parties on Friday warned the Centre against any dilution in the constitutional status of J&K, and sought the government’s clarification on the current “hysteria” in Parliament.

Census 2021 is unlikely to collect “caste wise” data as a similar exercise conducted in 2011 by another ministry threw up about 40 lakh caste names that were difficult to tabulate, a senior government official said on Friday.

The chaos surrounding the National Register of Citizens is yet another example of Assam’s long and difficult relationship with migrants. Rahul Karmakar reports on the many fault lines in the State that complicate the process

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Triple Talaq Bill passed by Parliament on Tuesday, three men have been booked under the new law.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he had dropped his choice for spy chief, U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe, after questions about the congressman's lack of experience and possible exaggerations in his resume.

The Supreme Court on Friday found a woman, who had left India to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS), guilty on counts of criminal conspiracy and association with a terrorist organisation with intention to further its activities.

Former Maldives Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor, who fled his country and was detained by Indian authorities off the Thoothukudi coast on Thursday afternoon, stayed put on the boat anchored near the old harbour for the second day on Friday.

The Ayodhya mediation efforts were on the brink of a settlement, before it met with a wall of resistance from certain groups from both sides of the religious divide.

Every song is a 2.0, we work on it many times to get that perfect balance, says the master composer

Rory Burns’ unbeaten maiden Test century saw him defy Australia for more than six-and-a-half hours as he led a determined England batting effort in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday. England was 267 for four at stumps on the second day of the first Test, just 17 runs behind Australia’s first-innings score of 284.