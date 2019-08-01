Morning digest: Siddhartha's wife may take over as CMD of Coffee Day, Thailand in talks with India to buy BrahMos missiles, and more

Malavika Hegde, the wife of billionaire coffee entrepreneur V.G. Siddhartha Hegde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Mangaluru, may be appointed as chairperson & managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises. “She is already on the board of the company and the board will have to discuss the possibility of delegating to her bigger responsibilities. But all these things can happen only when she recovers from the personal trauma she’s suffered,” said a top company source on condition of anonymity.

With the body of V.G. Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), being recovered from the Netravati on Wednesday morning, the letter he purportedly wrote — in which he blamed his financial troubles and “harassment” on the Income Tax Department for “succumbing to the situation” — has gained legal significance. It will now have to be treated as a dying declaration or suicide note, after checking the veracity of the letter, say legal experts and senior police officials of the State.

Describing the new U.K. government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the “most desi Cabinet ever”, the British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, said that revising immigration rules, including those unpopular in India, would be a “focus” of the government.

More than 2,400 students have dropped out of the most sought after IITs in the past two years, reveals data provided by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) to the Rajya Sabha. Of the 2,461 dropouts recorded from the 23 IITs, about 57% were from the IIT Delhi and the IIT Kharagpur, the data tabled on July 25 points out.

In possibly the first sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to another country, Thailand is in talks with India for their purchase, official sources said. A few other countries have also expressed interest in BrahMos but nothing has fructified yet. “Negotiations are on. It may not happen this year, but most likely next year,” diplomatic sources said.

Telangana irrigation officials are maintaining a vigil on the water levels in the Godavari with the river at the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam reaching 39 feet, just four feet below the first flood warning level, on Wednesday evening.

In the light of the Supreme Court ruling on its validity, there is really no need to declare instant triple talaq a criminal offence. The practice has no approval in Islamic tenets, and is indeed considered abhorrent. Secondly, once it has been declared illegal, pronouncing talaq obviously does not have the effect of “instantaneous and irrevocable divorce” as this Bill claims in its definition of ‘talaq’.

Britain, Germany and France have asked the United Nations Security Council to meet behind closed doors on August 1 on North Korea's latest missile launches, diplomats said. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on July 31, the South Korean military said, only days after Pyongyang launched two similar missiles intended to pressure South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills.

England returns to ‘Fortress Edgbaston’ for the first Test against Australia on Thursday looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. There’s arguably more at stake for both sides than the series result. For England, a home season billed as the most important in a generation started brilliantly with its impressive run to a first men’s World Cup title.