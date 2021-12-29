Morning Digest | ‘Audit irregularities’ at Missionaries of Charity led to FCRA denial, says official; SEBI tweaks share sale norms for IPOs, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic religious congregation set up by Nobel laureate Mother Teresa was not renewed due to “audit irregularities,” a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The comment comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs had said it refused to renew the Foreigners Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) as “some adverse inputs were noticed.”

The three accused named in the FIR pertaining to the hate speeches at a religious event in Haridwar between December 17 and 19 may not face imminent arrest owing to several Supreme Court orders and observation that bars the police from arrest where the maximum possible sentence for an offence is seven years or less, a senior Uttarakhand government official said. At the event, calls were made for genocide and violence against Muslims.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir police, headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar Singh, on Tuesday gave a clean chit to the security forces that carried out the November 16 Hyderpora operation in which non-local militant Haider and three locals were killed, triggering widespread protests.

India has approved two more vaccines under emergency use authorisation and an antiviral drug, Molnupiravir, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday. Currently, India uses Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V in its vaccination programme.

Corbevax to be made by Hyderabad-based Biological-E is a protein sub-unit vaccine and Covovax, to be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune, is a nanoparticle-based vaccine.

Not just Missionaries of Charity, the international trust Mother Teresa worked for India, but thousands of Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and charitable trusts are awaiting a decision from the government on the renewal of their permissions to receive foreign funds by the year-end.

The Centre on Tuesday banned direct selling companies from promoting pyramid and money circulation schemes as it notified new rules for the direct selling industry. The entities have to ensure compliance with the rules within 90 days.

Tupperware, Amway and Oriflame are among the key players in the direct selling industry.

At least two Supreme Court judges have in the past few months openly expressed the need to “Indianise” the legal syste

Introducing the Kanpur-Kannauj tax raid, in which ₹194.45 crore cash, 23 kg of gold and raw material worth ₹6 crore were recovered, into his Uttar Pradesh election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) , saying the “perfume of corruption sprayed across U.P. before 2017” by them had surfaced again in front of everyone.

Resident doctors, who alleged police brutality during a march in the city on Monday, continued to boycott work for the 12th day on Tuesday as a protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

About 5,000 to 6,000 resident doctors of multiple city hospitals boycotted all work on Tuesday, except for COVID-19 duty, according to the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has written to Indian airlines and airports in the country asking them to play Indian music following a request from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) last week.

The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday approved amendments to a slew of regulations to tighten the Initial Public Offering (IPO) process and norms governing utilisation of IPO proceeds by promoters.

Mohammed Shami was red hot on a sunny day. He was lively, moved the ball and hit the target. The inspired Shami, with exemplary wrist and seam position, scalped five for 44 as South Africa, replying to India’s 327, was bowled out for 197 on the third day of the first Freedom Test.

India was 16 for one in its second innings, Mayank Agarwal nicking debutant left-armer Marco Jansen.

Former cricket captain and president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has tested for COVID-19 infection and was admitted to a city hospital.

Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday shortlisted as one of the four nominees for the ICC Test Cricketer of the year award.

The 35-year-old from Chennai snapped 52 wickets from eight Tests at an average of 16.23 and also contributed 337 runs with the bat at 28.08 with one century in the last one year.

Australia retained the Ashes with a thumping innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with paceman Scott Boland taking a six-wicket haul in a fairytale debut.

Mitrabha Guha and D. Gukesh – among the three least-rated Indian male players in the fray — produced impressive results to overtake several illustrious teammates on the second day of the World rapid chess championship at Warsaw, Poland, on Monday.