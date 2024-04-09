April 09, 2024 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST

Modi takes ‘bitter gourd’ jibe at Congress, blames party for the many problems plaguing country

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 took a sharp dig at the Congress, likening it to bitter gourd whose flavour, he said, remains unchanged even when it is “fried in ghee or sweetened with sugar”. The BJP leader attributed many of the country’s problems to the grand old party and framed the upcoming election as a battle between “stability and instability”.

Congress, NC announce seat-sharing formula for J&K and Ladakh

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaving out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from seat-sharing arrangements in J&K, INDIA bloc constituents the Congress party and the National Conference (NC), on Monday announced a pre-poll seat sharing arrangement for J&K and Ladakh.

U.N. Security Council refers Palestinian application to become full U.N. member to committee

The United Nations Security Council president on April 8 referred the Palestinian Authority’s application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new member. The committee of the 15 members first assesses an application to see if it satisfies requirements for U.N. membership. The application can then either be shelved or put forward for a formal vote in the Security Council. Approval requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the U.S., Russia, China, France or Britain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia call for resolution of Kashmir issue

Ahead of the festival of Eid, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in a joint statement have called for resolving all issues between India and Pakistan including the issue of Kashmir. The statement was issued at the end of the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia where he met with Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

A total solar eclipse races across North America as clouds part along totality

ADVERTISEMENT

A chilly, midday darkness fell across North America on April 8 as a total solar eclipse raced across the continent, thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies. Eclipse mania gripped all of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, as the moon swept in front of the sun, blotting out daylight. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

SC agrees to list plea for voting arrangements for those who fled Manipur due to conflict

Kuki-Zo people, who fled Manipur in the light of the ethnic conflict underway since May 3 last year, have now approached the Supreme Court, seeking that the Election Commission (EC) be directed to make polling arrangements for the over 17,700 displaced Kuki-Zo people who are now residing in other parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban, says it should be left to the states

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the States, in a video released on Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation. Mr. Trump did not say when in pregnancy he believes abortion should be banned — declining to endorse a national cutoff that would have been used as a cudgel by Democrats ahead of the November election.

Households’ debt surged to fresh high by December 2023: report

In what may be construed as a sign of rising financial distress, India’s household debt levels are reckoned to have touched an all-time high of 40% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by December 2023, while net financial savings had likely dropped to their lowest level at around 5% of GDP, as per a research report from leading financial services firm Motilal Oswal.

South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea

South Korea has successfully launched its second military spy satellite into orbit, days after North Korea reaffirmed its plan to launch multiple reconnaissance satellites this year. The Koreas each launched their first spy satellites last year – North Korea in November and South Korea in December — amid heightened animosities. They said their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor each other and enhance their own missile attack capabilities.

IPL-17: CSK vs KKR | Jadeja, Deshpande and Ruturaj hold sway as CSK subdues KKR

Ravindra Jadeja set it up with a miserly spell of 4-0-18-3 before skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad shepherded the chase with a fine unbeaten half-century (67, 58b, 9x4) to help Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the MAC Stadium here on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.