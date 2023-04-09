Morning digest | Centre to constitute 16th Finance panel in November; Opposition hit by SC view on Central probe plea, says PM Modi, and more

April 09, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST

Sixteenth Finance Commission will be constituted in November

The Union government is gearing up to constitute the Sixteenth Finance Commission in November this year to recommend the formula for sharing revenues between the Centre and the States for the five-year period beginning 2026-27, a top government official has confirmed to The Hindu.

Despite Pawar’s stand, Congress steps up attack on Adani stock issue

Cracks may have appeared within the Opposition’s ranks on the issue of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani stock controversy and the Hindenburg report, but the Congress leadership maintained here on Saturday that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the real questions such as who invested ₹20,000 crore in Adani companies.

When Tamil Nadu grows, India grows: PM Modi

Tamil Nadu is one of India’s growth engines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday, April 8, 2023 as he inaugurated several infrastructure projects worth more than ₹5,200 crore. “When Tamil Nadu grows, India grows,” he said.

Opposition jolted by Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain their plea on ‘misuse’ of Central agencies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Opposition parties, saying they have been jolted by the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain their appeal to stop the alleged misuse of Central agencies against them.

Missing from NCERT Sociology text: the cruel ironies of Vidarbha’s water crisis, pollution deaths, police atrocities

Case studies vividly describing the harsh experience of inequality in rural and urban India have been replaced with generic narratives; statistics on Indian pollution deaths have been replaced with global data

Ongoing criminal trials can be transferred only in exceptional circumstances: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has held in a judgment that criminal cases under trial should be transferred from one State to another only in “exceptional circumstances”. Unnecessary shifting of cases would affect the morale of the State judiciary and prosecution agency.

Sudeep’s campaign for BJP: No bar on commercial screenings, says EC

Following a demand seeking a ban on the display and screening of advertisements and movies featuring Kannada actor Sudeep, who is the BJP’s star campaigner now, the Election Commission (EC) has made it clear that there can be no bar on commercial screenings.

Agra cow slaughter incident planned to incite Hindu-Muslim riots in U.P., says SP

A day after the Uttar Pradesh police said that some members of the All India Hindu Mahasabha slaughtered a cow in Agra to allegedly frame four Muslim men for the crime under Etmaddulah police station area last month, the Samajwadi Party (SP) targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for creating a hostile environment against the Muslim community in the State and helping the fringe Hindu fundamentalist elements to target innocent people.

Muslim community disappointed with Congress for giving only 10 tickets in Karnataka polls

The Muslim community leaders are learnt to be disappointed that only 10 candidates from the community have been given ticket by the Congress in the list of 166 names announced so far. They had met the party high command in Delhi, who had apparently responded positively to their demand for more ticket.

NIA likely to take up probe into Kozhikode train arson case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may take over the Kozhikode train arson case as its inter-State implications involve connections to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi as well as the city of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Conspiracy to tarnish the Opposition through social media, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that a coordinated campaign is being launched through social media and websites nourished by those in power, with an aim to tarnish the image of Opposition parties.

IPL 2023 | Rahane hits fastest 50 of season as CSK beat MI by 7 wickets

Ajinkya Rahane hit a scintillating 27-ball 61, the fastest half-century of the season, as Chennai Super Kings cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday, April 8, 2023.