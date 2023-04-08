Morning Digest | House panel apprised of collusive threat from China and Pakistan; T.N. sanctions graft case probe against EPS, and more

April 08, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

House panel apprised of collusive threat from China and Pakistan

The Indian Navy currently has a strength of around 130 ships and submarines and while the target is to have a 200-ship Navy, given the current trajectory it is likely to have 155-160 ships, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs Gen. Anil Chauhan has said in a submission to the Parliamentary standing committee on defence.

Tamil Nadu accords sanction for graft case probe against former CM Palaniswami\

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded sanction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a detailed inquiry and investigate allegations of irregularities against AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the construction of buildings for government medical colleges across the State.

Tax paid by senior citizens surges to over ₹1 lakh crore

There has been a surprising surge in income tax payments from senior citizens during the past year, lifting the overall tax collections from the 60+ population by as much as 61.5% from pre-COVID levels to surpass ₹1 lakh crore.

Kozhikode train arson case: suspect sent to 11-day police custody, UAPA may be invoked

The suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, 24, was sent to police custody for 11 days on Friday. He was taken to the Armed Reserve Camp of the police at Maloorkkunnu in the city for the second round of interrogation.

With 2024 LS polls in mind, Kharge calls up Opposition leaders

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to top Opposition leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the past two-three days to carry forward the theme of Opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mission to map rural India’s cultural assets covers over one lakh villages

In a bid to harness the unique cultural heritage of rural India, the government has identified and documented distinctive features of more than one lakh villages across the country.

IPL 2023 | Super Giants spinners leave Sunrisers in a tangle, make it a walk in the park

Super Giants spinners extracted the maximum from the slow and low pitch to strangulate the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters and restricted them to a modest 121 for eight at the Ekana Cricket stadium here on Friday.

Hyundai a symbol of India-South Korea ties: Jaishankar

Automobile giant Hyundai is a symbol of India-South Korea relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday. Speaking at an event welcoming the Foreign Minister of South Korea, Park Jin, Mr. Jaishankar said India-South Korea relations embraced a wide array of factors like economic, political, culture and people-to-people ties and appreciated the interest of Korean citizens in Buddhism.

Special Task Force of T.N. police combing Mudumalai forest area

The Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police has launched a combing operation in the Mudumalai forest area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris on April 9.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde sees supporters off ahead of his own trip to Ayodhya on Sunday

In his first visit after becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister in June last year, Eknath Shinde will be reaching Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on April 9 along with MPs, MLAs and thousands of activists from his Shiv Sena faction.