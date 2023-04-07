Morning Digest | Online platforms must take down PIB-flagged ‘fake news’, Union Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy 2023, and more

April 07, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST

Online platforms must take down PIB-flagged ‘fake news’

Social media platforms and other intermediaries on the Internet are now required to make sure that “fake news” articles about the Union government, deemed and declared as such by its Press Information Bureau (PIB), are taken down from their platforms when they are alerted to such posts.

Union Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy 2023

The Union Cabinet on April 6, 2023 approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023 under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

Agniveers will have to clear written tests for recruitment in CAPFs

Agniveers who have been assured a 10% reservation in the paramilitary forces, will have to clear a written examination before they are recruited. This was made clear for the first time on Thursday, when amended rules were notified by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), for the recruitment of constables.

Loss in wheat production is minimal, says Centre

Even as farmers’ organisations declared huge losses for wheat crops due to untimely rains in the northern parts of the country, the Centre expressed confidence that the loss in production would be very minimum from the target of 112 million tonnes of wheat, in this rabi season.

I&B Ministry issues fresh advisory against betting and gambling advertisements

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Thursday issued a fresh advisory warning the media entities, platforms and online intermediaries against advertisements of betting and gambling.

Opposition, government blame each other for Budget session’s second half washout

The Budget session of Parliament concluded according to schedule on Thursday, but the four-week-long second leg of the session got washed out over the Opposition’s demand to set up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) and the demand from Treasury benches that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for his ‘democracy under attack’ comment made in London.

IPL 2023 | Shardul, spinners script KKR’s come from behind victory against RCB

Shardul Thakur smashed a counter-attacking half-century before the spinners played their part to perfection as Kolkata Knight Riders made a memorable homecoming with an 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Thursday, Apri 6, 2023.

Protests at 10,000 points against diluting MGNREGA, NFSA

The All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) has decided to hold nationwide protests at 10,000 centres demanding proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Congress that imposed Emergency is now crying foul that agencies are being misused: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at the Opposition Congress and remarked that the party that imposed the Emergency was now crying foul that the BJP was misusing Central agencies.

If Governor withholds nod, it means Bill is dead: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Thursday that if a Governor withholds assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly, it means the “Bill is dead”. He also stirred a controversy by saying foreign funding was behind the protests against the Sterlite copper and the Koodankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

Restriction eased on applying for higher PF pension: Union Minister

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday clarified that employees and pensioners covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) of 1995, “are not restricted from filing application forms/ joint options [for higher Provident Fund (PF) pension],” in the absence of the requirement of permission under paragraph 26(6) of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 1952.

FTP opens doors for some second hand goods imports

India’s new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) has adopted a fresh approach to the import of second-hand goods, making it possible to re-export old items after repairing them in the country, and paving the way for the import of used electronics and IT goods, albeit with certain restrictions.

We are headed towards dictatorship, Kharge asserts from joint Opposition platform

In a rare display of unity, Opposition parties took out a joint flag march on Thursday, accusing the ruling party of disrupting Parliament. Addressing a press conference, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge — who was accompanied by leaders from 19 other Opposition parties — said the country was heading towards “dictatorship” and “democracy will not survive” if the ruling party’s actions were allowed to continue.

Government releases pre-draft of National Curriculum Framework for schools, seeks feedback

The Ministry of Education released a pre-draft version of National Curriculum Framework for School Education on April 6, 2023, and has sought feedback from various stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers, teacher educators, experts, scholars and professionals.