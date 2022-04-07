Morning Digest | India offers help to end Russia-Ukraine conflict; NEET to be held on July 17, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

India offers help to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

India will be “glad” to help in bringing about a resolution for the crisis in Ukraine, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion under Rule 193 regarding the crisis in Ukraine and its implications, Dr. Jaishankar said that Russia is “a very important partner” but also held that India is against the conflict.

Set date for polls, Pakistan President tells Election Commission

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to fix a date for a new national ballot, as the Supreme Court adjourned hearing into the legality of political manoeuvres that led to Parliament being dissolved.

Stand on Ukraine | Government planning high-level diplomatic outreach

As differences with the United States, the E.U. and other allied partners grow over India’s position on Russia and Ukraine, the government is planning to reach out with a number of high–level diplomatic meetings planned in the next few months, sources said.

NEET on July 17; registration process begins

Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA)

14 Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus killed after dilution of Article 370

As many as 14 Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus were killed in Kashmir Valley after Article 370 was read down by Parliament in August 2019, according to data presented by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Since 2017, the number of minorities killed in the Valley in terrorist related incidents stood at 34.

U.S. announces more Russia sanctions

Days after gruesome images of murdered civilians in the Bucha suburb of Kyiv surfaced, the White House announced that it would impose further sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, including a ban on American investments in Russia and sanctions on the families of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Pakistan Supreme Court seeks minutes of NSC meeting on ‘foreign conspiracy’

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday sought minutes of the National Security Council meeting to know more about the alleged “foreign conspiracy” as it adjourned till Thursday the hearing of the crucial case about rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has no reason to resign: chief govt. whip

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa “has no reason” to resign, the chief government whip told Parliament on Wednesday, as citizens’ protests expand, now with state sector workers too demanding his resignation.

Global warming behind record March temperatures, Minister informs Lok Sabha

With India having recorded the hottest March in 121 years, Science Minister, Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that “global warming” was to blame.

Rajnath Singh launches second edition of swarm drone competition for start-ups

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the second edition of the ‘Mehar Baba’ swarm drone competition by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for Indian start-ups to develop a swarm drone-based system to detect foreign objects on aircraft operating surfaces.

IPL 2022 | Hurricane Cummins blows away Mumbai Indians

Pat Cummins, playing his first game of the season, who took the game away from Mumbai Indians and hand the Knight Riders a rare win against its bogey team.

No data of lawful interceptions by intelligence/law–enforcing agencies, says MHA

Even as the controversy over the Government of India allegedly deploying Pegasus spyware to snoop on top politicians, journalists, activists etc refuses to die down, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sprung a surprise saying it maintains no data of lawful interceptions made by authorised intelligence/law–enforcing agencies.

HAL ties up with IAI of Israel to convert passenger aircraft into mid-air refuellers

In a significant development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to convert civil passenger aircraft to Multi-Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target India

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri has used the recent Hijab controversy in Karnataka to target democracy in India, saying “we must stop being deceived by the mirage of the pagan Hindu democracy”.