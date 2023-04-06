April 06, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

At Delhi rally, workers and farmers join hands against Centre’s policies

About one lakh of workers, peasants and agricultural workers, under the banner of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and the All India Agricultural Workers’ Union (AIAWU) held a protest march here at the Ramlila Ground, demanding minimum wages of ₹26,000 per month, pension of ₹10,000 to all workers, and legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price based on the Swaminathan Committee recommendation for all farm produce with guaranteed procurement

Govt. introduces Aquaculture Bill amid din in Lok Sabha

Members of the Opposition disrupted the Lok Sabha on April 5 yet again over demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue even as the government introduced the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, amid the din.

BJP to mark foundation day with launch of re-election campaign for 2024

The BJP will be launching its campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election bid in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Thursday, the party’s foundation day with wall writing at 10.72 lakh spaces, with the slogan “Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar” (Modi government once again). Mr. Modi himself will address party leaders and workers virtually on Thursday.

Kozhikode train arson | Suspect taken into custody from Maharashtra

In a joint operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Central agencies, the main suspect in this week’s Kozhikode train fire incident, Shahrukh Saifi, 24, was nabbed from Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra around midnight on April 4.

Muslim youth thrashed for talking to a Christian girl near Mangaluru

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a youth for talking to a girl from another community. The alleged assault occurred near an Indian Oil petrol bunk in Ujire of Belthangady taluk on Tuesday.

Calcutta HC directs deployment of Central forces in West Bengal during Hanuman Jayanti

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to make a request for deployment of paramilitary forces ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Thursday.

In meeting with Amit Shah, Muslim leaders call for action to curtail growing incidents of violence

A delegation of Muslim leaders led by Mahmood Madani, president, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind met the Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Tuesday night. In a wide-ranging interaction, the Muslim leaders drew the Home Minister’s attention to growing incidents of violence against the minorities, in particular the riots during the Ram Navami celebrations, frequent cases of mob lynching and cancellation of reservation for Muslims in Karnataka.

U.S. House speaker meets Taiwan president despite China’s threats

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sits down with Taiwan’s President on April 5 for a highly symbolic meeting in California that has already prompted outrage and dire warnings from China.

Macron in China urges ‘shared responsibility for peace’

French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 5 he wants to “engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace” in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week.

Police cordon off Sturgeon’s home after her husband is arrested over alleged financial irregularities

The police in Scotland cordoned off the Glasgow home of former Scottish National Party (SNP) Chief Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, on Wednesday, after Mr. Murrell was arrested over allegations of financial irregularities in the SNP. Footage of their home, which had apparently become a crime scene, flashed across screens in the U.K., weeks after Ms. Sturgeon had stepped down as leader of her party.

IPL 2023 | Dhawan, Prabhsimran and Ellis star in Punjab Kings’ 5-run win over Rajasthan Royals

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh smashed classy half-centuries before Nathan Ellis’ exploits with the ball guided Punjab Kings to a nervy five-run victory over Rajasthan Royals.