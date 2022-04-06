Morning Digest | Sri Lankan President Gotabaya revokes state of Emergency; India condemns killing of civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha, and more

Sri Lankan police officers stand guard near the parliament during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

April 06, 2022 07:23 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

At UNSC meeting, India condemns atrocities in Bucha, calls for independent U.N. inquiry

India condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, calling for an independent U.N. inquiry.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revokes state of Emergency

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a gazette notification no 2274/10 issued late Tuesday night, the President said he has withdrawn the Emergency Rule Ordinance which gave security forces sweeping powers to curb any disturbance in the country.

Panic grips Choutigam’s Kashmiri Pandit families after militant attack

Panic has gripped three Kashmiri Pandit families in Shopian a day after militants shot at and injured a Pandit shopkeeper Bal Krishan near his shop.

Bill introduced to ban financing of weapons of mass destruction

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and empowers the Centre to freeze and seize financial assets of people involved in such activities.

NEET-PG: SC turns down plea of frontline medicos to extend deadline

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a plea by doctors, mostly final-year medical students who served as frontline workers in COVID wards, to extend the deadline for completion of internship beyond July 31. The completion of internship is a prerequisite for taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022.

Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which is aimed at unifying the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi to ensure a robust setup for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

BrahMos deal with Philippines will move ahead on bilateral basis: envoy

While the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is a joint development between India and Russia, the sale of the systems to Philippines is a transaction between the two countries and we will be able to move ahead on a “bilateral basis”, said Indian Ambassador in the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran, amid the global developments following the Russian war in Ukraine.

Government seeks unity on foreign policy in Ukraine debate

Intervening in a debate initiated by RSP MP N.K. Premchandran under Rule 193 to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, Mr Rijiju recollected personal experience of travelling to the Slovak Republic and thanked all countries neighbouring Ukraine that helped in the evacuation of Indian students from various war-torn Ukrainian cities.

Election manifesto should be made legally binding: Manoj K. Jha

The election manifesto should be made legally binding for political parties to ensure that they did not make grandiose claims that were forgotten soon after election, RJD’s Manoj K. Jha said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal’s tweet about options creates flutter in political circles

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking to expand its base in Gujarat to emerge as an alternative to the Congress, the tweet triggered a speculation that Patel’s son could be headed to the AAP.

NBDSA asks Zee News to take down video

The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), on a complaint from activist Shehla Rashid against Zee News with respect to a programme broadcast in November 2020, has directed the broadcaster to remove the video from its website, YouTube, and all other links.

IPL 2022: RR vs RCB | Dinesh Karthik stars in RCB’s come from behind win over Royals

A sensational display of hitting from Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped RCB recover from a mini batting collapse and record a four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday., April 5, 2022.