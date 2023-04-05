April 05, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter. The plea came during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as Mr. Trump faced a grand jury indictment arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Amidst chill in ties, Beijing freezes visas for Indian journalists

In a surprising move, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) decided to “freeze” the visas of two Indian journalists based in Beijing, indicating that more “counter measures” could follow against other Indian journalists, unless New Delhi offers reciprocal visa and tenure terms to Chinese journalists in India.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks for a debate on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on April 4 wrote to Speaker Om Birla to have a debate on the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi. In his two-page letter, Mr. Chowdhury pointed out that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naranbhai Kachhadiya did not face the same action and continued to be a Lok Sabha member after he was convicted in a case on April 13, 2016, when a district court gave him a three-year sentence.

Rajasthan doctors call off stir against Right to Health Bill after pact with government

After two weeks of protest against the Right to Health Bill, private doctors in Rajasthan on Tuesday called off their agitation following an agreement reached with the State government on the applicability of the legislation. The Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association announced that all hospitals across the State will start functioning from Wednesday morning.

Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Both the leaders released the information about contracting the coronavirus, on their Twitter handles.

Debate on the Budget would have given me a chance to explain its various positives: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

With two days remaining for the Budget Session of Parliament to end, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she was “sad” over not having a debate on the Union Budget, with proceedings in both Houses being a washout so far, adding that the Opposition was trying to distract attention from the “positives” of the Indian economy, especially buoyancy in tax collections despite tax rates not being raised.

Germany expected to present government-to-government proposal for sale of submarines to India

Germany is soon expected to present a proposal to India for the sale of advanced conventional submarines through the government-to-government route, it is learnt. The Navy, which is staring at a dwindling sub-surface fleet, is looking to procure six advanced diesel-electric submarines under Project-75I estimated to cost over ₹45,000 crore. The project has been stuck for a while over technical issues.

U.N. rights body extends Ukraine inquiry into war crimes since Russia’s invasion

The United Nations Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favour on April 4 of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Goods exports likely hit a 9-month high in March

India’s goods exports may have hit a three-quarter high to cross $40 billion in March, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated on Tuesday, while pegging initial estimates of goods exports in 2022-23 at about $447 billion.

IPL 2023 | Gujarat pacers bounce out frightened Delhi Capitals batters to script six-wicket win

The inept technique of young Indian batters against top quality fast bowling compounded Delhi Capitals’ worries as they succumbed to an embarrassing six-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans.