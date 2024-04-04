April 04, 2024 06:52 am | Updated 06:53 am IST

33 loss-making firms donated electoral bonds worth ₹582 crore, 75% went to BJP | Data

The sources of funds of at least 45 companies that donated electoral bonds to various political parties (and whose financials could be matched with data from the CMIE Prowess IQ Database) are found to be suspect based on a joint analysis by The Hindu and an independent research team. These 45 companies are subdivided into four categories (A, B, C & D).

Prison locks will be broken, our leaders will come out, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh after release

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday walked out of jail a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who was greeted by large crowds and much fanfare, said that though he was free, AAP must “continue its struggle”. “This is not the time to celebrate. We need to continue our struggle. Our party’s senior leaders – Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain – are still behind bars. Jail ke taale tutenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (The locks of their prison will be broken and all our leaders will come out),” he said, minutes after walking out of Tihar jail.

Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam for ‘indiscipline’, making statements against party

The Congress on April 3 expelled former MP Sanjay Nirupam from the party for ‘indiscipline’ and making repeated statements against the party. The action was initiated against the 59-year-old leader for his remarks against the leadership of the grand old party amid seat-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

WhatsApp services restored following global outage

WhatsApp and Instagram, both owned by Meta, have been restored after experiencing a worldwide outage. Both the platforms were down for thousands of users on April 3 around 11.45 p.m., according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Probe against Kejriwal at nascent stage: Enforcement Directorate to HC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday opposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and remand in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy-linked money laundering case, saying that its “investigation is at a nascent stage” as far as he was concerned.

Hand over 2018 violence probe to NIA, Calcutta HC tells Bengal government

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to transfer the 2018 violence at a Uttar Dinajpur school, in which two youths died, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meitei body asks CEC, CJI to defer Lok Sabha election

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), an umbrella body representing Meitei civil society organisations in Delhi, has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking the postponement of the Lok Sabha election in Manipur for the time being, given the ethnic unrest and “abnormal” situation in the State.

Congress playing religious card in Arunachal: Chief Minister Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 3 accused the Congress of playing the religious card in the State after a Christian organisation declared support for the Lok Sabha candidates of the grand old party.

ECI shakes up West Bengal administration, special observer arrives in State

With just two weeks to go before the first phase of polling in West Bengal, newly appointed special general observer Alok Sinha arrived in Kolkata on April 3. A notification announcing the appointment of special observers to five states, including West Bengal, was made by the Election Commission (EC) on April 2.

Purnea LS seat may witness triangular fight as RJD candidate Bima Bharati files nomination papers

Ending speculation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bima Bharati on April 3 filed nomination papers from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in the presence of RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who had joined the Congress recently, will in all likelihood contest the seat as an Independent after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad did not pay attention to his appeal to forego the seat in favour of the Congress.

Election Commission reviews law and order in States and Union Territories

The Election Commission of India on April 3 met with top officials of all States and Union Territories to assess the law and order situation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in order to prevent illicit activities and ensure strict vigil along inter-state and international borders.

DC vs KKR | Destructive Knight Riders batters make it a no contest

Sunil Narine top-scored with 85 (39b, 7x4, 7x6) as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took apart Delhi Capitals’ (DC) bowling like cotton candy to post 272 for seven before going on to win by 106 runs at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA cricket stadium here on Wednesday.