April 04, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

China announces ‘renaming’ of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

In its latest attempt to lay claim to areas inside the Indian territory, the Chinese government on Sunday announced it would “standardise” the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Releasing a list of the 11 places along with a map that shows parts of Arunachal Pradesh instead as inside the southern Tibetan region, that China refers to as Zangnan, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs even included a town close to the Arunachal Pradesh capital of Itanagar.

Centre ‘appropriate’ party to respond to plea on disqualified lawmakers, says EC

The Election Commission in the Supreme Court has chosen to maintain a distance on the question whether a disqualified lawmaker should be banned from contesting elections for five years. The commission said it would be “appropriate” to have the Union government deal with the issue.

Politics over communal flare-ups continues in West Bengal

While the situation was limping back to normalcy in areas affected by violence in Howrah and Hooghly, the political war of words over the communal flare-up during Ram Navami processions continued on April 3 with leaders of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blaming each other.

Net direct tax collections up 17.63%, exceed revised estimates target

India’s net direct tax collections have risen 17.63% in 2022-23 to touch ₹16.61 lakh crore, as per provisional data released by the Finance Ministry on April 3, exceeding the revised estimates target for the year by 0.7%.

A Delhi carpenter emerges as the prime suspect in Kerala train arson

A man from Noida, aged around 30, has emerged as the prime suspect in an arson attack inside a coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express near Kozhikode, Kerala, late on Sunday.

No revision in COVID vaccine policy, says Health Minister

There would be no revision in the COVID vaccination policy for the country for now, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday, while speaking about the current spike in cases that India is reporting. He said that India had enough vaccine stock, and that the government was in no hurry to procure more.

Nitish has lost will to govern, says BJP on Bihar communal flare-up

The BJP on Monday questioned the competence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after communal violence erupted in the State, stating that Mr. Kumar “seems to have lost his will to govern” and should “stop dreaming about becoming Prime Minister and instead take care of the State”.

Price of 651 essential drugs has come down by 6.73% from April 1: Mansukh Mandaviya

The price of 651 essential drugs has come down by 6.73% on average from April 1, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. He said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had been able to fix the ceiling prices of 651 medicines so far out of the over 870 scheduled drugs listed under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

France to decide on legalising euthanasia

France could be the next European country to legalise euthanasia for the terminally ill after President Emmanuel Macron on April 3 called for a law on a “French model on the end of life” within months.

Malaysia Parliament votes to scrap mandatory death sentences

Malaysia’s Parliament on April 3 approved a Bill that would scrap mandatory death penalties and limit capital punishment to serious crimes as part of wide-ranging reforms, bringing possible reprieves to more than 1,300 prisoners on death row.

IPL 2023 | Happy homecoming for CSK, beat LSG by 12 runs in IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali starred for Chennai Super Kings to help the team post a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at their fortress — the M A Chidambaram stadium — in their opening home match of the ongoing IPL.