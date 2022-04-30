Morning Digest | Railways cancels 42 passenger trains to facilitate coal movement amid power crisis; curfew imposed in Patiala after group clash, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Brickbats lie on the ground after a clash broke out in Patiala on Friday | Photo Credit: PTI

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Railways cancels 42 passenger trains to facilitate coal movement amid looming power crisis

Amid the possibility of a power crisis due to a shortage of coal, the Indian Railways has cancelled around 42 passenger trains so far to ensure a faster delivery to and from coal-producing regions of Chattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Curfew imposed in Patiala after group clash, one arrested

Curfew was imposed in Punjab’s Patiala district on Friday after a clash broke out between different groups of people amid a confrontation surrounding the holding of a foot march in the city against the pro-‘Khalistan’ movement attempt.

Ground Zero | A death in Belagavi, and a trail of corruption

A contractor from Belagavi district was found dead after making allegations of corruption against a minister in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet, who has since stepped down. K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj and Rishikesh Bahadur Desai explore the issues surrounding the death and the larger rot in the system that it exposes.

EU human rights official says he raised communal violence, NGOs ban with Indian government

Europe’s top human rights official says he raised a number of concerns during official meetings in New Delhi with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, including funding restrictions on NGOs, recent communal violence, the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, and the condition of religious minorities.

Core sectors’ growth slows to 4.3% in March

Output from India’s eight core sectors grew by 4.3% in March, moderately lower than the 6% growth recorded in February, but still reflecting the second highest growth rate over five months.

China begins process to allow some Indian students to return

China will allow some Indian students to return to resume their studies after a two-year gap on a “need-assessed basis”, Indian officials said on Friday.

Interview | Can’t guarantee freedom of non-NATO countries in Europe: Jean Asselborn

Foreign Minister of Luxembourg says Ukraine is not enemy of Russia, it is democracy that is the enemy.

War has shown Zelenskyy’s true qualities to all, says wife Olena

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, says the war with Russia has not changed her husband but only revealed to the world his determination to prevail and the fact that he is a man you can rely on.

Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses

Tennis great Boris Becker was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Friday for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Lucknow Super Giants defends 153 to trump Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal broke into a big smile when K.L. Rahul was caught behind at Pune’s MCA Stadium on Friday night. Rahul would have the last laugh of the night, though.