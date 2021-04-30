Morning Digest: India accounts for one in four COVID-19 deaths in the world; Exit polls predict win for DMK in Tamil Nadu, Left Front in Kerala, NDA in Assam, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

While exit polls were unanimous in predicting a clean sweep for the DMK in Tamil Nadu, Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, BJP in Assam and Pudducherry, pollsters were divided on West Bengal, with predicting a close race between the TMC and BJP.

Noting that India now needs an absolute one-point programme to save lives and alleviate the pain of millions of citizens, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in an interview to The Hindu on Thursday, called for a gigantic collective endeavour cutting across party lines.

For the third consecutive day, India recorded over 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19, with 3,443 fatalities until 11 p.m. IST on April 29. The country accounted for nearly one in every four deaths in the world due to the virus as on April 28.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 on Thursday to implement containment measures in districts where either the test positivity is more than 10% in the past one week or where the bed occupancy is more than 60%.

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it will supply the vaccine to State governments at ₹400 per dose. A reduction of ₹200 from the ₹600 it had set last week, for State government supplies, the announcement comes a day after Serum Institute of India said it is lowering the price of Covishield for States to ₹300 per dose, from the earlier announced ₹400.

Isolated incidents of violence were reported in the last phase of polling for 35 seats in West Bengal on Thursday as 76.07% voters had exercised their franchise till 5 p.m.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the Central government why States such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were allotted more oxygen than they had asked for, while Delhi was not even allotted its projected requirement to treat COVID-19 patients.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee on Thursday wondered what the Centre was doing for the last 12 to 14 months without anticipating the second wave of COVID-19 and getting prepared to face it.

The Central government has transferred the responsibility of vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group to the States, and opened up vaccine pricing to market forces, at a time when discussions around the world are about an intellectual property (IP) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and providing free vaccines.

Prithvi Shaw’s 41-ball 82 (11x4, 3x6) guided Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.