April 03, 2023

Karnataka ‘cow vigilante’ shot to fame with Facebook Live videos on attacks on minorities

A murder case was registered late on Saturday night against a group of self-styled cow vigilantes, who allegedly tortured and killed the 39-year-old assistant driver of a van transporting cattle on the outskirts of Bengaluru early that morning. Idrees Pasha was found dead in Sathanur village of Kanakapura taluk, just hours after the vigilante gang intercepted and allegedly attacked the van’s three occupants.

All eyes on border talks between Bhutan, China as King begins India visit

As Bhutan’s fifth King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in Delhi on Monday afternoon at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, all eyes will be on his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and any possible discussions on the progress in Bhutan-China boundary talks.

Foreign Trade Policy brings India’s ‘strategic and economic interests’ into trade transit ties

Marking a significant shift in the country’s stance on allowing transit of goods in and out of neighbouring countries, the new Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) has introduced an additional consideration in providing such trade transit facilities for adjacent countries — India’s strategic and economic interests.

On same-sex union, faith leaders show rare unity

Religious leaders across different faiths have joined hands to oppose the plea for recognition of same-sex marriages in the Supreme Court. Some have filed an application in the Supreme Court opposing petitions in favour of same-sex marriages, while others have written to the President seeking her intervention.

Ram Navami violence: 77 arrested; mob vandalises madrasa in Bihar Sharif

Seventy-seven people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted at Bihar Sharif in the State’s Nalanda district during Ram Navami festivities, the police said on Sunday. Prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in the area. Internet services have been suspended in the district and the ban is expected to be in place for the next 48 hours.

Centre issues security guidelines for VVIP road shows

With road shows and mass contact programmes becoming a preferred mode of public mobilisation for political parties/leaders, the Union government has issued an elaborate security advisory to States on the protection of highly threatened dignitaries.

Leading military blogger killed in St. Petersburg cafe blast: Russian news agencies

A leading Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed on Sunday by a suspected bomb blast at a cafe in Russia’s second city of Saint Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing officials.

Former Army chief Gen. Bajwa put pressure on me to develop friendly ties with India, claims Imran Khan

Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the then Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had put pressure on him to develop friendly ties with India. The 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman further said what Gen Bajwa (retd.) did to Pakistan even an enemy couldn’t do. “Bajwa should be held accountable by the army,” he said.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin ousted, conservatives win tight vote

Finland’s main conservative party claimed victory in a parliamentary election Sunday in an extremely tight three-way race in which right-wing populists took second place, leaving Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democratic Party in third, dashing her hopes for reelection.

IPL 2023 | Kohli, du Plessis hand RCB easy win over Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis struck attacking half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Sunday. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls to set the platform for the chase which RCB achieved in 16.2 overs.

IPL 2023 | Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

Rajasthan Royals crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive 72-run margin in a one-sided match to start their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign on a winning note on Sunday.