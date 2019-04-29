Morning digest: Sri Lanka bans covering the face with veils, Fourth phase of polling begins, and more

A statement from the President’s Media Division on Sunday said covering of the face with veils, in a manner that prevents identification of a person, will be banned from Monday under emergency regulations.

Meanwhile, the father and two brothers of Zahran Hashim, who is believed to have led the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka, were killed in Friday’s overnight gun battle between troops and suspects in the eastern Ampara district, the police said on Sunday.

Polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine States began on Monday. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).

Voting will take place in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting against Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, has denied that he has ever used the term ‘Hindu terror’ and has described himself as a devout Hindu.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, Mr. Singh dared anyone to produce a clip showing him using the term ‘Hindu terror’, a charge the BJP has repeatedly hurled at him.

In an unusual move, a state-run lender, Bank of Maharashtra, has decided not to extend loans in eight zones in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh that include Aurangabad, Latur, Akola, and Amravati, which are hit by drought.

The bank cited high bad loans from agricultural advances in the branches of these zones for the decision. The other zones are Solapur and Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Bhopal and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Public sector banks stand to earn as much as ₹5,000 crore due to the increasing quantum of deposits placed in Jan Dhan accounts, and can vastly monetise this resource once they start implementing advanced analytics and begin lending to these customers, according to industry players and analysts.

Over the last three years, the number of Jan Dhan beneficiaries has risen from 22 crore to 35 crore, as of April 10, 2019. This represents a growth of nearly 60% over the three years.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday searched the houses of at least four people in north Kerala as part of the international probe into the Easter Day suicide bombings in Sri Lanka.

According to the State police, the NIA appeared to have inspected private residences in Kasargod and Palakkad after evidence emerged that the targets of their probe had avidly followed on social media Zahran Hashim, the architect of the attacks that claimed hundreds of lives.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should perhaps follow Russia’s example and that of the United Arab Emirates and confer Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pakistan’s highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan.

This is for the Indian Prime Minister’s war-like efforts to bring peace to the region and for his dexterous effort to pull Pakistan and India back from the nuclear brink by first setting the threshold of the nuclear escalatory ladder really low and then artfully enlisting and fielding leaders of other nations to do the rest of the job — easily the more difficult part, behind the scenes.

The nearly-two-century-old St. Anthony’s shrine here was one of the churches attacked in the serial bombings last Sunday, which killed over 250 people across three churches and many hotels, mostly in and around Colombo, and in the eastern city of Batticaloa.

As dozens of worshippers gathered at the shrine for the special Easter service last Sunday, Mr. Buhari was sitting there, thinking of his wife who had passed away less than two weeks earlier.

The temporary shutdown of Jet Airways may have enabled other airlines to raise their fares because of the gap in demand and capacity, seize premium slots at the Mumbai and Delhi airports, and operate more flights on the most-profitable routes.

But uncertainty surrounding Jet Airways’s fate is no cause for celebration for its competitors, and poses several challenges.

Andre Russell’s awe-inspiring 40-ball 80 propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a 34-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday and helped it stay alive in IPL-12.

Knight Riders, thanks to the Russell storm, posted a mammoth 232 for two, the highest of the season. When Mumbai batted, Russell also took two wickets as the hosts withstood Hardik Pandya’s unbelievable assault — a 34-ball 91 embellished with six fours and nine sixes. Karthik’s men ended their six-match losing streak and finished their home engagements on a high.