April 28, 2024

Centre releases disaster relief funds for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

The Union government has ordered the release of ₹3,730.32 crore towards “relief assistance for natural calamity” from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) weeks after the governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka moved the Supreme Court seeking relief funds for calamities such as Cyclone Michaung, floods and drought in 2023.

Over 140 hectares gutted in Uttarakhand forest fires

Massive forest fires sweeping through the dense foliage in the mountains of Uttarakhand for the past 72 hours have gutted over 142 hectares of forest land in the State. With a fire reaching the vicinity of an Air Force Station near the Nanda range, the Indian Air Force on Saturday deployed a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to douse the flames using a ‘Bambi Bucket’.

INDIA bloc plans five Prime Ministers in five years, says PM Modi

PM Modi on Saturday said that if the Opposition INDIA bloc gets a majority to form a government following the general election, then the alliance has plans of appointing five Prime Ministers with one PM every year. “If the INDIA bloc gets a majority to form the Union government for the entire term, it is planning to have five Prime Ministers with one PM each year,” Mr. Modi said while addressing a public gathering in western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur.

Rahul, Priyanka urged to contest polls from Amethi and Rae Bareli

Members of the central election committee (CEC) members of the Congress strongly urged the Congress leadership to field former president Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli. The final decision was left Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings.

2024 polls an opportunity to teach divisive forces a lesson: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party and the Congress sympathised with the mafia and forced the common people to endure their misrule. “This election is giving you an opportunity to teach these parties tough lessons electorally,” said Mr. Adityanath at a rally in Hathras for BJP candidate Anup Pradhan Valmiki.

Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating Model Code of Conduct, seeks EC action

The Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his “outrageous” remarks made at a poll rally, and alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party has sought an “immediate and meaningful” action against Mr. Thakur, failing which they will “name and shame the offenders”.

Lok Sabha 2024: Ujjwal Nikam replaces Poonam Mahajan as BJP’s Mumbai North Central candidate

The BJP announced on Saturday its decision to replace incumbent Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan, daughter of former Union Minister late Pramod Mahajan, with lawyer Ujjwal Deorai Nikam for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Nikam, a known figure in the legal circles, has served as a government counsel in the Mumbai terror attacks case.

20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition explosion at a military base

Twenty soldiers were killed and several others injured in an ammunition explosion at a base in the west of Cambodia on April 27 afternoon, Prime Minister Hun Manet said. Mr. Hun Manet said in a Facebook post that he was “deeply shocked” when he received the news of the explosion at the base in Kampong Speu province.

Russia renews attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector as Kyiv launches drones at southern Russia

Russia launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine overnight, in attacks that appeared to target the country’s energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Russia said its air defence systems had intercepted more than 60 Ukrainian drones over the southern Krasnodar region.

U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn’t order Navalny to be killed: Report

U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably didn’t order opposition politician Alexei Navalny killed at an Arctic prison camp in February, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Mr. Navalny, 47 when he died, was Mr. Putin’s fiercest domestic critic.

Centre allows 99.5k tons of onion exports to 6 neighbouring nations

The Centre said it has allowed exports of 99,500 tonnes of onions, mainly sourced from Maharashtra, to six neighbouring countries despite the ban on shipments. The Centre has also allowed exports of 2,000 tonnes of white onion cultivated, especially, for export markets in the Middle East and some European countries.

U.S. food regulator gathering information on MDH, Everest spices after alleged contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.”The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation,” an FDA spokesperson told Reuters.

India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties

India and Oman will sign a trade deal in the coming months, two Indian government officials said, as New Delhi seeks to expand its ties in the Middle East, where rising tensions are putting major shipping routes at risk. “It will help India with a strategic partner and access to key trade routes in a volatile region,” one official told Reuters.

IPL-17: LSG vs RR | Samson, Jurel ace the chase as Royals pull further away

Sanju Samson (71 n.o., 33b, 7x4, 4x6) and Dhruv Jurel (52 n.o., 34b, 5x4, 2x6) scripted Rajasthan Royals’ umpteenth turn of the plot this Indian Premier League, and took the table topper to a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

IPL-17: DC vs MI | Fraser-McGurk’s blistering knock helps Delhi Capitals see off Mumbai Indians in a runfest

The trend of gargantuan totals — in Indian Premier League in general and at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in particular — continued. So did that of Delhi Capitals winning at home. Riding on Jake Fraser-McGurk’s pyrotechnics up front and Tristan Stubbs’ strong finish, DC posted 257 for four against Mumbai Indians. Despite the MI power-hitters clearing boundaries frequently, the Capitals pace troika of Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, and Rasikh Salam Dar picked wickets at regular intervals to control the game.

