April 28, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST

Improvised explosive device was planted a day or two before Dantewada attack: police

Even as a probe is on into the Dantewada Maoist attack that left 11 persons, including 10 security personnel, dead on Wednesday, investigators suspect that the improvised explosive device (IED) used to blow up the police vehicle was planted a day or two before the incident.

Violation of pacts eroding ties, Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu

Violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and the development of India-China ties is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu on Thursday.

Same-sex marriage hearing | Supreme Court says ready to ‘play facilitator’ to push Centre to ease social welfare benefits for partners

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is ready to play the role of a “facilitator” to push the government into taking administrative steps to bring down “barriers” and ease the day-to-day human concerns faced by cohabiting same-sex partners in areas like joint banking, insurance and admissions of children to schools without touching upon the issue of legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

Code of Victorian morality was imposed on our inclusive culture: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on April 27 said the ancient all-inclusive culture of India, which accepted same sex love, was stifled by the imposition of Victorian morality by the British Raj.

Dima Hasao insurgent group signs peace pact with Assam, Centre

An Assam-based insurgent group — Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)/Dimasa People’s Supreme Council (DPSC) — which operates in the Dima Hasao district, signed a peace agreement with the State Government and the Centre in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 27.

Bitter war of words between wrestlers, IOA officials as protest continues

The battle between wrestlers and sports officials keeps getting worse. On Thursday, even as the Indian Olympic Association formed a three-member committee to run the wrestling affairs and conduct elections, its officials were slammed for being insensitive and shielding the accused, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Army to raise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings

Several major decisions were taken at the Army Commanders Conference (ACC) that was held last week. The ACC had decided to operationalise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSWs) in the immediate future with current focus on net-centric operations, convert the five-year Technical Entry Scheme (TES) for entry of officers to four years from January 2024, train motivated soldiers for Paralympic events, and double the sustenance allowance to specially abled children of personnel killed in the line of duty through the Army General Insurance Fund (AGIF).

Karnataka Assembly elections | In his fifth poll promise, Rahul Gandhi announces free travel for women in public transport buses

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 27, announced free travel for women in public transport buses across the State from the very first day of its government, as the fifth poll promise of the Party.

Higher pension: EPFO to wait for number of applicants before releasing calculation process

Even as the last date to file joint options to claim higher Provident Fund pension ends on May 3, the Centre has decided to wait for the total number of applicants before releasing the procedures to calculate the pension and the share of employees. The amendments to the Employees’ Pension Scheme of 1995 to decide the future of the Centre’s budgetary support of 1.16% of wages to the higher pension of a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is also likely to take time. Both decisions are important for implementing the Supreme Court order of November 4, 2022, on the higher PF pension.

Centre de-recognises two postal unions, CITU

The Centre has de-recognised the All India Postal Employees Union (AIPEU) and the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) for making contributions to the farmers’ protests, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and for buying books from the CPI(M) office in Delhi.

Another Kenyan pastor accused of ‘mass killing of his followers’

Kenya on Thursday said that one of the country’s highest-profile pastors would face charges over the “mass killing of his followers” just days after the discovery of dozens of bodies linked to another church.

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, spinners guide RR to 32-run win over CSK

Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent as he conjured up a brilliant half-century before Rajasthan Royals spinners choked Chennai Super Kings to register a comfortable 32-run win and move to the top of the IPL table here on Thursday.