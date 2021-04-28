Morning digest: Around 15 countries aid India to fight COVID-19; women’s vote a key factor in recent polls, says psephologist, and more

Aid pours in from the world to counter India's COVID-19 second wave
Around 15 countries including the US, Russia, France and the United Kingdom are rushing critical emergency use equipment to enable India counter the COVID-19’s deadly second wave. A compilation from the Ministry of External Affairs showed that countries are sending hundreds of oxygen concentrators, respirators and large quantities of liquid oxygen to help ease the difficult situation facing India.
Women’s vote a key factor in recent polls, says psephologist
As result day for the Assembly polls in four States and one Union Territory looms, one of the important factors in elections in the recent past has been the women’s vote, which has proved decisive in the ensuing result.
Three patients die in fire at private hospital in Thane
The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra locality near Thane at 3.40 a.m. on April 28, 2021
India likely to get major chunk of U.S. vaccine exports
India expects to secure the biggest chunk of the 60 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that the United States will share globally, two Indian government sources told Reuters, as New Delhi battles a devastating surge in infections.
Coronavirus | Across India, a desperate hunt for COVID-19 care
As COVID-19 positive cases keep rising steeply across the country, in many States, patients and their relatives are put through the wringer literally, as they hunt for oxygen, beds, ventilators and ICUs. Hospitals who have mild and moderate COVID-19 patients but no ventilators or ICU services, are also in a fix if the health condition of the patient deteriorates.
Coronavirus | U.S. rushing medical assistance to India to combat COVID-19 surge: Joe Biden
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. was rushing a whole series of help to India, including remdesivir and other life-saving drugs, to help the country combat the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus | COVID-19 death toll crosses 2 lakh; case tally almost 1.8 crore on April 27, 2021
With 3,306 new deaths registered until 11 p.m. on April 27, India’s recorded COVID-19 death tally crossed the 2 lakh-mark. It was also the first instance when the daily deaths crossed the 3,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. The country’s cumulative fatalities stood at 2,01,186. Only the U.S. (5.7 lakh), Brazil (3.9 lakh) and Mexico (2.15 lakh) have registered a higher toll.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah directly involved in augmenting oxygen supply, Centre tells Supreme Court
The government has informed the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “directly involved” in augmenting the oxygen supply on a “war-footing”.
Coronavirus | Over 1 crore vaccine doses still available with States, UTs, says Centre
A day ahead of when India opens vaccine registration for all over 18, figures from the Health Ministry show that relative to stocks, Tamil Nadu reported a high percentage of vaccine wastage of nearly 8.83%.
Coronavirus | CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.
‘My Octopus Teacher’: Swati Thiyagarajan on the Netflix documentary’s Oscars win
Filmmaker and environmental journalist Swati talks to us about the award-winning film, that features her husband Craig Foster forging a relationship with an octopus
IPL 2021 | Sublime AB de Villiers the difference for RCB in one-run thriller
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged out Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) to move to the top of the IPL points table on Tuesday.