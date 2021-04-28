Morning digest: Around 15 countries aid India to fight COVID-19; women’s vote a key factor in recent polls, says psephologist, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Around 15 countries including the US, Russia, France and the United Kingdom are rushing critical emergency use equipment to enable India counter the COVID-19’s deadly second wave. A compilation from the Ministry of External Affairs showed that countries are sending hundreds of oxygen concentrators, respirators and large quantities of liquid oxygen to help ease the difficult situation facing India.

As result day for the Assembly polls in four States and one Union Territory looms, one of the important factors in elections in the recent past has been the women’s vote, which has proved decisive in the ensuing result.

The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra locality near Thane at 3.40 a.m. on April 28, 2021

India expects to secure the biggest chunk of the 60 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that the United States will share globally, two Indian government sources told Reuters, as New Delhi battles a devastating surge in infections.

As COVID-19 positive cases keep rising steeply across the country, in many States, patients and their relatives are put through the wringer literally, as they hunt for oxygen, beds, ventilators and ICUs. Hospitals who have mild and moderate COVID-19 patients but no ventilators or ICU services, are also in a fix if the health condition of the patient deteriorates.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. was rushing a whole series of help to India, including remdesivir and other life-saving drugs, to help the country combat the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

With 3,306 new deaths registered until 11 p.m. on April 27, India’s recorded COVID-19 death tally crossed the 2 lakh-mark. It was also the first instance when the daily deaths crossed the 3,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. The country’s cumulative fatalities stood at 2,01,186. Only the U.S. (5.7 lakh), Brazil (3.9 lakh) and Mexico (2.15 lakh) have registered a higher toll.

The government has informed the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “directly involved” in augmenting the oxygen supply on a “war-footing”.

A day ahead of when India opens vaccine registration for all over 18, figures from the Health Ministry show that relative to stocks, Tamil Nadu reported a high percentage of vaccine wastage of nearly 8.83%.

U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

Filmmaker and environmental journalist Swati talks to us about the award-winning film, that features her husband Craig Foster forging a relationship with an octopus

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged out Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run at Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad) to move to the top of the IPL points table on Tuesday.