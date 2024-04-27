April 27, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST

Lok Sabha polls | About 61% turnout in Phase II; polling largely peaceful

Polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 88 constituencies across 13 States was largely peaceful on Friday, with the voter turnout put at nearly 61%.

The turnout figures were till 7 p.m., the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement.

SC thumbs-up for EVMs, declines plea to revive paper ballot

The Supreme Court on April 26 upheld the electronic voting machine (EVM) system of polling and refused a plea to revive paper ballots, saying “blind distrust” of an institution or a system breeds unwarranted skepticism and impedes progress.

Human error can occur in EVM-VVPAT system: Supreme Court

Human errors are possible in the Electronic Voting Machine-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (EVM-VVPAT) system of polling, the Supreme Court acknowledged in a judgment on April 26. However, it was consoled by the fact that “the manual on EVM and VVPATs deals with such situations and lays down the protocol which is to be followed”.

After Supreme Court’s ‘tight slap’ to Opposition in EVM case, they should apologise for creating distrust: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26 termed the Supreme Court judgement on electronic voting machines (EVMs) as a “tight slap” to Opposition parties, including the Congress. He demanded an apology from them for “committing the sin of creating distrust” over EVMs.

Congress may name Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha candidates on April 27

The Congress is likely to decide its nominees for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the party’s central election committee is meeting to finalise candidates for the remaining seats in the State and in Punjab.

Sunita Kejriwal to hit campaign trail with roadshow today

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold a mega roadshow in support of the party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday.

South Africa will mark 30 years of freedom amid inequality, poverty and a tense election ahead

As the country gears up for celebrations Saturday to mark 30 years of freedom and democracy, much of the enthusiasm and optimism of 1994 has subsided as Africa’s most developed economy faces a myriad of challenges.

Board exams twice a year from 2025: Ministry of Education asks CBSE to work out logistics, no plan for semesters

The Ministry of Education has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to work out logistics for conducting board exams twice a year from the 2025-26 academic session, according to sources.

The plan for introduction of a semester system has been ruled out, they said.

Humza Yousaf vows to continue as Scotland First Minister, face no confidence vote

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, on April 26, said he would not resign following the end of a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens that led to the Opposition backing a no confidence motion against him.

No evidence of loco pilots watching cricket during A.P. train crash as claimed by Railway Minister

The investigation into last year’s tragic collision of two passenger trains in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, which left 17 passengers dead and 34 injured, has not revealed any evidence to prove that the locomotive pilots of one of the trains were watching cricket at the time of the accident.

CBI seizes arms and ammunition in Sandeshkhali

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday seized a cache of arms and ammunition during its searches on two premises in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali in the case related to the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

IPL-17: KKR vs PBKS | Bairstow leads Kings to record chase in insane slamfest

Jonny Bairstow was at his destructive best to smash an unbeaten 108 (48b, 8x4, 9x6) and helped Punjab Kings create history by overhauling host Kolkata Knight Riders’ record score of 261, by eight wickets, at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.