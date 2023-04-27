April 27, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

Right to marry is not absolute, laws regulate marriage, government tells Supreme Court

The Centre on Wednesday argued in the Supreme Court that the right to marry is not an “absolute right” and petitioners cannot compel the state to grant legal status to same-sex marriage through a judicial declaration.

India brings back 360 citizens from conflict-torn Sudan

India on Wednesday evening flew back the first group of citizens who were stranded in crisis-torn Sudan. The development that after several days of preparation that and was enabled with support from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other stakeholders. A civilian Saudia aircraft was used to fly the 360 Indians to Delhi from Jeddah, where they were earlier taken from Port Sudan.

Cabinet approves establishment of 157 new nursing colleges

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved establishment of 157 new nursing colleges “in co-location with the existing medical colleges” established since 2014.

Only half of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana insurance claims settled in two years

In the last two financial years, only 329 claims for accident insurance cover provided to bank account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) have been settled out of the 647 claims that were filed.

India’s goal is to make healthcare accessible and affordable, not only for our citizens but for the whole world: PM Modi

“India’s goal is to make healthcare accessible and affordable, not only for our citizens but for the whole world,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message following the inauguration the 6th Edition of One Earth One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023 meet on Wednesday.

Encounters taking place in U.P. on the basis of caste, religion: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (April 26) alleged that encounters were taking place in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of caste and religion, bypassing the rule of law.

Centre inks MoU with Art of Living as part of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Art of Living, the NGO run by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, as part of its Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in a ceremony attended by the spiritual leader, and Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar.

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops’ meeting

Pope Francis has decided to give women the right to vote at an upcoming meeting of bishops, an historic reform that reflects his hopes to give women greater decision-making responsibilities and laypeople more say in the life of the Catholic Church.

Fears mount for Sudan ceasefire as former regime members escape

A wanted Sudanese war crimes suspect has confirmed that he and other members of the Islamist regime ousted in 2019 have escaped from prison during recent fighting, raising new fears for a fragile ceasefire that has enabled foreigners to flee.

Slain Japanese journalist’s last Myanmar images shared after 15 years missing

A video camera that had been missing for more than 15 years after it was dropped by a Japanese journalist who was fatally shot during a street protest in Myanmar was handed over on April 26 to his sister at a ceremony in Bangkok.

IPL 2023 | KKR defeat RCB by 21 runs, return to winning ways

Kolkata Knight Riders conjured up a spin magic after Jason Roy’s sterling fifty as they snapped their four-match losing streak with a 21-win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, here on Wednesday.