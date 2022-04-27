Morning digest | 11 electrocuted during a religious procession near Thanjavur, PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Picture shows the decorated cart comin into contact with the high voltage line passing through Kalimedu village in Thanjavur district early Wednesday, April 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

11 die in high-voltage electrocution during a procession near Thanjavur

Eleven persons, including three boys, died in an high-voltage electrocution accident during a religious procession at Kalimedu near here on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 situation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conferencing, an official said.

Act against communal hate, Supreme Court tells Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned the heat on BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to take “corrective measures” against the peddling of communal hate in ‘dharam sansad’ events and warned that their Chief Secretaries will be held responsible for any “untoward statements” made during these programmes.

Focused on diplomacy, not secondary sanctions: Blinken on purchase of cheap Russian oil

The U.S. is focused on voluntarily getting countries to move away from purchasing Russian oil at discounted prices and not imposing secondary sanctions now, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, at a hearing on the FY2023 State Department Budget.

Wrong to infer that half of working age population dropped out of labour force: Government

Responding to a recent report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the Union Labour and Employment Ministry on Tuesday said it was “factually incorrect” to infer that half the working age population had dropped out of the labour force as a large proportion was pursuing education or engaged in unpaid activities such as caregiving.

Supreme Court to hear 2 petitions against sedition law today

The Supreme Court has listed on April 27 two petitions challenging the constitutionality of the sedition law.

T here will be no winner in Ukrainian war: Jaishankar

No one will emerge victorious from the war in Ukraine, said External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Tuesday. Addressing the annual Raisina Dialogue here, the senior Minister said the citizens of the world are getting affected by events like the pandemic and violence and reminded the western guests that there are several equally serious challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and that they should look beyond the crisis in Ukraine.

Parag, bowlers combine to give RR a comfortable win over RCB

Kuldeep Sen (4/20) and R. Ashwin (3/17) put the skids on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to give Rajasthan Royals a 29-run win in an IPL fixture at Pune on Tuesday.

India needs a plan so we are not vulnerable to the ‘splinternet’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Hours after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s takeover of social media platform Twitter, Minister of State for Electonics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke on the need for legislative overhaul of the 22-year old IT Act, stressing on the need to ensure that India is not vulnerable to weaponisation of the Internet.

Russia’s Chernobyl seizure risked accident: nuclear chief

Thirty-six years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Kamala Harris positive for COVID-19, Joe Biden not ‘close contact’

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.