Morning digest: Modi raises supply chain issues related to COVID vaccines with Biden; States told to impose 14-day lockdowns, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation on Monday with assurances exchanged on smoothening out issues related to supply chains for vaccines for COVID-19 and the latter affirming that the U.S. would be supporting India’s efforts to come to grips with the massive second wave of the pandemic.

U.S. lawmakers and other influential voices have been calling for the U.S. to donate its spare vaccines to countries like India, particularly some of the tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

India registered 3,19,329 new COVID-19 cases till 11 p.m. on Monday. As many as 2,762 new deaths were also recorded. The country has so far reported a total of 1,76,25,749 cases and 1,97,880 deaths.

Active cases in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave in India may peak at 38-48 lakh between May 14-18 and daily new infections could hit a high of 4.4 lakh from May 4-8, according to a mathematical model by IIT scientists, who have revised their projections upwards.

India and Japan on Monday resolved to fight the COVID-19 pandemic jointly, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The observations on COVID-19 featured during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide which reviewed the status of ongoing initiatives like the ‘Quad’ involving Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. and pledged to complete bilateral developmental schemes.

India expects to receive supplies from about 15 countries including Australia, China, Germany, Russia, UAE, UK and the United States in the next few days, to help tide over the current crisis for oxygen at hospitals and pharmaceuticals needed to treat coronavirus cases.

Dr V.K. Paul, Member (health) at the NITI Aayog, involved closely in India's COVID management strategy, has recommended that everyone wears masks even at home.

Polling for 34 Assembly seats across five districts in the seventh and penultimate phase of elections in West Bengal on Monday was peaceful.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked States to impose localised restrictions and implement strict containment measures for at least 14-days to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Over the next couple of episodes, we turn our attention to the coronavirus emergency in the country and we look at the crucial question of medical supplies. What can we expect over the next week or so and what are the critical areas that the government hopes to address? We’ll get the details in this episode from The Hindu’s national and diplomatic affairs editor Suhasini Haidar.

Kolkata Knight Riders came up with a spirited performance when it desperately needed one. The men from the eastern metropolis had arrived at Ahmedabad after losing their last four matches. On Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Punjab Kings, they redeemed themselves in some style