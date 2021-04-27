Morning digest: Modi raises supply chain issues related to COVID vaccines with Biden; States told to impose 14-day lockdowns, and more

Coronavirus | Narendra Modi speaks to Joe Biden over phone amid surge in cases
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation on Monday with assurances exchanged on smoothening out issues related to supply chains for vaccines for COVID-19 and the latter affirming that the U.S. would be supporting India’s efforts to come to grips with the massive second wave of the pandemic.
Indian government did not request vaccines from the U.S.
U.S. lawmakers and other influential voices have been calling for the U.S. to donate its spare vaccines to countries like India, particularly some of the tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
Coronavirus | India reports 2,762 new deaths
India registered 3,19,329 new COVID-19 cases till 11 p.m. on Monday. As many as 2,762 new deaths were also recorded. The country has so far reported a total of 1,76,25,749 cases and 1,97,880 deaths.
Coronavirus | Daily cases to reach 4.4 lakh by May 8: IIT team
Active cases in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave in India may peak at 38-48 lakh between May 14-18 and daily new infections could hit a high of 4.4 lakh from May 4-8, according to a mathematical model by IIT scientists, who have revised their projections upwards.
Prime Ministers of India and Japan discuss ‘Quad’, COVID-19
India and Japan on Monday resolved to fight the COVID-19 pandemic jointly, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The observations on COVID-19 featured during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide which reviewed the status of ongoing initiatives like the ‘Quad’ involving Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. and pledged to complete bilateral developmental schemes.
Coronavirus | Oxygen, medical supplies likely from 15 countries
India expects to receive supplies from about 15 countries including Australia, China, Germany, Russia, UAE, UK and the United States in the next few days, to help tide over the current crisis for oxygen at hospitals and pharmaceuticals needed to treat coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus | Mask up at home, says NITI Aayog member
Dr V.K. Paul, Member (health) at the NITI Aayog, involved closely in India's COVID management strategy, has recommended that everyone wears masks even at home.
West Bengal Assembly polls | Peaceful polling in seventh phase, Kolkata records low polling
Polling for 34 Assembly seats across five districts in the seventh and penultimate phase of elections in West Bengal on Monday was peaceful.
COVID-19 | MHA asks States to impose 14-day lockdowns
The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked States to impose localised restrictions and implement strict containment measures for at least 14-days to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
Can foreign assistance help India with its coronavirus crisis? | The Hindu In Focus Podcast
Over the next couple of episodes, we turn our attention to the coronavirus emergency in the country and we look at the crucial question of medical supplies. What can we expect over the next week or so and what are the critical areas that the government hopes to address? We’ll get the details in this episode from The Hindu’s national and diplomatic affairs editor Suhasini Haidar.
IPL 2021, KKR vs Punjab Kings | Collective bowling effort sets up facile Kolkata win
Kolkata Knight Riders came up with a spirited performance when it desperately needed one. The men from the eastern metropolis had arrived at Ahmedabad after losing their last four matches. On Monday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Punjab Kings, they redeemed themselves in some style