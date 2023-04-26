HamberMenu
Morning Digest | Rahul moves Gujarat HC against Surat sessions court order in defamation case; India to host Defence Ministers from SCO grouping, and more

Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

April 26, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court which had declined to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court which had declined to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defamation case | Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat High Court against Surat sessions court order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court which had declined to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, a lawyer said.

Group of over 400 parents writes to CJI, seeks marriage equality for their of LGBTQIA++ wards

A group of over 400 parents has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a Bench hearing the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage, urging that their LGBTQIA++ wards be granted the right to “marriage equality”.

Same-sex marriage hearing: How far can the courts go, asks Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriages on April 25 questioned how far the court can adjudicate in issues in which Parliament is empowered to legislate.

Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab CM and veteran Akali Dal leader, passes away

Former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal passed away on April 25 at a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali. The 95-year-old patron of Shiromani Akali Dal was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash

A Japanese company lost contact with its spacecraft moments before touchdown on the moon Wednesday, saying the mission had apparently failed. Communications ceased as the lander descended the final 33 feet (10 meters), travelling around 16 mph (25 kph). Flight controllers peered at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as minutes went by with no word from the lander, which is presumed to have crashed.

Contaminated syrups manufactured in India reported in WHO’s Western Pacific region

The World Health Organization (WHO) on April 25 said that contaminated cough syrup made by an Indian company had been found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia. The global health body said in its medical product alert that a batch of substandard (contaminated) ‘Guaifenesin Syrup TG Syrup’ had been identified in the Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia, and reported to the WHO on April 6, 2023.

India to host Defence Ministers from SCO grouping

India will host Defence Ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) grouping, including China’s Li Shangfu and Russia’s Sergei Shoigu, later this week, India’s Ministry of Defence said on April 25.

Wrestlers welcome SC order, plan to start training at the protest site from Wednesday

With the Supreme Court taking cognizance of their sexual harassment complaints on Tuesday, the wrestlers sitting on protest are hopeful of a positive resolution to their demands but insist they will continue to sit in protest till a tangible action is taken.

‘Huge biological risk’ after Sudan fighters occupy lab: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that fighters in conflict-ravaged Sudan had occupied the national public laboratory holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, creating an “extremely, extremely dangerous” situation.

Iran charges two actresses for not wearing headscarves

Iran has charged two prominent actresses for publishing pictures of themselves flouting the country’s dress code for women, just weeks after announcing a crackdown on breaches, local media reported.

Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, passes away at 96: report

Harry Belafonte, a singer, songwriter and groundbreaking actor who started his entertainment career belting  Day O in his 1950s hit song  Banana Boat before turning to political activism, has died at the age of 96, the  New York Times reported on April 25.

IPL 2023 | All-round Gujarat Titans crush Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in a completely one-sided IPL match on Tuesday.

