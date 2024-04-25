April 25, 2024 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST

As PM Modi targets Congress, phase 2 campaign ends on a sour note

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial speech on the Congress party’s plans to “redistribute wealth” was the highlight of the high-voltage campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election which ended on Wednesday.

A total of 88 seats across 13 States are up for grabs on Friday. All 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir would go to polls.

Pakistan and Iran say ‘Kashmir issue should be resolved through peaceful means’

Pakistan and Iran have agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through “peaceful means based on the will of the people” of the region, said a joint statement issued by the two countries after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s maiden visit on April 24.

FIR against BJP’s social media post titled ‘Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto’

An FIR was registered on April 24 over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

ED counters Kejriwal’s plea against arrest in excise policy case in Supreme Court

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has countered objections raised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Supreme Court against his arrest in the excise policy case.

The ED said he did not cooperate with the Central agency despite multiple summonses to him.

Congress releases list of candidates for 3 Lok Sabha, 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Wednesday released a list of candidates for three Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Columbia University cites progress with Gaza war protesters following encampment arrests

Columbia University said early on April 24 that it was making “important progress” with pro-Palestinian student protesters who set up a tent encampment and that it was extending a deadline to clear out, yet standoffs remained tense on the Ivy League campus in upper Manhattan.

Akhilesh to fight Lok Sabha election from Kannauj, file papers on April 25

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday declared that its president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Yadav will file his nomination on April 25 (Thursday).

Indian Embassy asks J&K man to call Russian officials for info on his brother

Four months after he last heard from his brother who was pushed into the war zone on Russia-Ukraine border after being hired as a security helper by the Russian Army, the Indian Embassy in Moscow allegedly advised Jammu and Kashmir resident Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh to directly contact Russian officials seeking information on his brother.

Antony Blinken begins key China visit as tensions rise over new U.S. foreign aid bill

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a critical trip to China armed with a strengthened diplomatic hand following Senate approval of a foreign aid package that will provide billions of dollars in assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as well as force TikTok’s China-based parent company to sell the social media platform -– all areas of contention between Washington and Beijing.

IPL-17, DC vs GT | Pant, Axar dazzle as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by four runs

Rishabh Pant dazzled with an unbeaten 88 as Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by four runs in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Pant (88 not out of 43 balls) and Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) scored contrasting fifties to power Delhi Capitals to 224 for 4.