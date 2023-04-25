April 25, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China look to LAC resolution to ‘enable progress’ in ties

India and China held “frank and in-depth” talks on the two remaining friction areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and agreed that restoring peace along the border areas would “enable progress” in recently strained relations.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin puts on hold amendment to T.N. Factories Act

Amidst opposition from allies and trade unions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin April 24 evening announced that the implementation of the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2023 will be put on hold.

U.S. says Sudan rivals agree to ceasefire after hundreds killed

Sudan's battling generals have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, after 10 days of urban combat killed hundreds, wounded thousands, and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.

Tamil Nadu withdraws permission for serving liquor in marriage halls, non-commercial premises

The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday announced that it had revoked its decision to grant special licences allowing the possession and serving of liquor in marriage halls and banquet halls, as well as on non-commercial premises such as those hosting household celebrations, functions and parties.

Wrestlers continue their protest, plan to move SC seeking action against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

The protesting wrestlers seeking action against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have decided to go to the Supreme Court, insisting they won’t give up unless an official FIR is registered even as the Sports Ministry on Monday sought the formation of an ad-hoc committee as an interim measure.

Vibrant Villages Programme along China border to be integrated with PM Gati Shakti for better monitoring

Centre’s ambitious Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) which aims to develop infrastructure and open up villages to tourists along the China border will be integrated with the Prime Minister Gati Shakti mega project.

Sudan evacuations gather pace in fighting lull

Europe, China and Japan raced to extract their citizens from Khartoum on April 24 and thousands more people took advantage of an apparent lull in fighting between the Army and a paramilitary force over the past two days to escape Sudan.

Explosions kill eight in northwest Pakistan

Two explosions rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight people, police said.

Working for nation’s interest, says Nitish after meeting Akhilesh, Mamata to forge Opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on April 24 ramped up efforts to unite the Opposition parties against the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election by holding separate meetings with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

NCM seeks report from Arunachal Pradesh Government regarding conversion of gurdwara into Buddhist site

Responding to the allegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee that the historic gurdwara associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, has been converted into a Buddhist temple, the National Commission of Minorities (NCM) on Monday has sought a detailed report from the State’s Chief Secretary.

Malaria will soon be a notifiable disease across India

Malaria is all set to become a notifiable disease across India, with Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya too in the process of putting this vector-borne disease in the category. This will then require by law that cases be reported to government authorities.

Bangladesh swears in new President ahead of election

Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former judge and a ruling party official, was sworn in as the President of Bangladesh on April 24, just months before a general election. Mr. Shahabuddin, 73, was an anti-corruption commissioner and fought in the country’s 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan, the Presidential palace said.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals pip hapless Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in low-scoring thriller

Washington Sundar’s allround effort went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad made heavy weather of a below-par chase to go down to Delhi Capitals by seven runs, their third defeat in a row in the IPL.