Morning Digest | Macron defeats Le Pen in French election; Jahangirpuri residents hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to spread message of peace, and more

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts on stage next to his wife, French first lady Brigitte Macron, after being re-elected as president | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 25, 2022 07:46 IST

Emmanuel Macron defeats Marine Le Pen in French election

French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won re-election to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies’ projections in the midst of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the result offered the European Union the reassurance of stable leadership in the bloc’s only nuclear-armed power and was immediately hailed by France’s allies.

Jahangirpuri residents hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to spread message of peace and communal harmony

In a bid to spread a message of peace and communal harmony, around 200 residents of riot-hit Jahangirpuri on Sunday took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the area with shops and houses in the locality hoisting the tricolour to commemorate the event.

PM Modi receives Lata Mangeshkar Award

Paying tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said she was India’s cultural ambassador who had left an indelible imprint in the world of music over the nearly eight decades of her long career.

Aung San Suu Kyi awaits verdict in first corruption case

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces a possible 15 years in prison on Monday, when a court in the military-ruled country is scheduled to deliver a verdict in the first of multiple corruption cases against her.

Manipur event imagines ‘Nagas without borders’

The visits of Nokpai Chonglymn and Chhangpoh S.V. to India for education, healthcare or for procuring essentials have been “too routine to remember”. But the two Naga leaders, separated from each other by “four days’ journey” in Myanmar’s Sagaing Division, are unlikely to forget a special Sunday — April 24 — that brought them and hundreds of other tribespeople from contiguous Naga-inhabited areas together at Talui in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Three LeT militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including two Pakistanis, were killed in an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Sunday afternoon. The slain militants were identified as Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan, deputy of LeT’s top commander Basit, Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani, a Pakistani terrorist, and Natish Wani alias Haider, a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

After a hiatus, household consumer spending survey to resume in July

The All-India Household Consumer Expenditure Survey, usually conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) every five years, is set to resume this year after a prolonged break.

Veteran Congress leader K. Sankaranarayanan passes away aged 89

Veteran Congress leader and former Governor of Maharashtra, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Jharkhand K. Sankaranarayanan, 89, died here on Sunday night.

IPL 2022 | Ton-up Rahul steals the show as LSG trumps MI

Skipper Rahul’s 62-ball unbeaten 103 was the pivotal effort as Lucknow Super Giants sent Mumbai Indians to its eighth successive defeat, defending 168 and winning by 36 runs in the Tata-IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

A local court here on Sunday sent Gujarat Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani, arrested by Assam Police on Wednesday for a purported tweet against the Prime Minister, to one day judicial custody, a police official said.

New COVID-19 surge | Children not more vulnerable, high-risk population needs care, say experts

The daily rise in COVID–19 numbers is no cause for concern and India’s focus should be on protecting those who may develop severe outcomes after the infection, say experts.