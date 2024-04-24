April 24, 2024 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST

We are looking into complaint against PM Modi’s Rajasthan speech: Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) on April 23 said that it was examining the complaint made against the speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Rajasthan where he had said that if elected to power at the Centre, the Opposition Congress would distribute people’s property, land and gold among Muslims.

Out of race in Surat, Congress nominee does a vanishing act

A day after the BJP’s Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed in the Surat Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani – whose nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds – has gone incommunicado, prompting the local workers to hold a protest outside his residence.

Mr. Dalal was declared the winner after the remaining candidates in the fray withdrew their nomination papers on April 22.

Supreme Court to pass directions in EVM-VVPAT case on April 24

The Supreme Court is scheduled on April 24 to pass directions on petitions seeking 100% cross verification of vote count in electronic voting machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had reserved the case for judgment on April 18.

Australian broadcaster’s India chief of bureau leaves India ‘abruptly’ as visa is denied

The Chief of Bureau of Australia’s state-run news outlet in New Delhi has stated that she had to leave India ‘abruptly’ after government officials denied her a visa-extension. The public announcement by Avani Dias, the journalist came after she and her team from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) were questioned by an officer from the Criminal Intelligence Department when they were producing a programme on the Indian government’s alleged targeted assasination of pro-Khalistan separatists in western countries. Sources here have described her version as “misleading”.

In apparent rethink, PM Modi plays down ‘400-plus’ slogan

The shift in the focus of PM Narendra Modi’s campaign from the guarantee of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) and the ‘Beyond 400’ (seats) pitch to generating fear of “our women’s mangalsutra would be stolen by Congress’s hand” after the first round of voting has raised questions.

Five dead trying to cross English Channel hours after U.K. passes deportation law

Five persons, including a seven-year-old girl, died while attempting to cross the English Channel early on Tuesday morning, according to French authorities. The deaths occurred within hours of the British parliament passing a controversial law that would permit the deportation of those seeking asylum in the U.K. to Rwanda. The new law is primarily aimed at stopping migrants entering the U.K. on small boats crossing the Channel.

Significant human rights abuses in India, says U.S. report

The U.S. State Department, in its 2023 Human Rights Report (HRR), a country-wise compilation of human rights practices, has flagged “credible reports” of more than a dozen different kinds of human rights abuses in India, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrest or detention, torture to coerce confessions, repeated imposition of Internet shutdowns and blocked telecommunications, surveillance of civil society activists and journalists, intimidation and Internet trolling of human rights defenders, punishment of family members for alleged offences by a relative, and “crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting members of ethnic and caste minorities”, among others.

Government should act on FMCG firms using ‘misleading’ ads: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on April 23 said the Centre should “activate itself” against Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies if they employ “misleading advertisements” about their products to target credulous consumers, especially families with babies and schoolchildren.

Congress promises to set up parliamentary committee to probe violations of Adani Group

The Congress on April 23 reiterated its position of setting up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate allegations of violations of rules by the Adani Group, if the party came to power at the Centre.

IPL-17 | Stoinis’ Super Giant effort knocks the stuffing out of Super Kings

At the halfway stage, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would have felt good about its chances after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten century (108 n.o., 60b, 12x4, 3x6) helped the side to 210 for four against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).