April 24, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

Amritpal shifted to Assam on Centre’s directive, to be in solitary confinement

The Punjab government has decided to shift pro-Khalistan propagator Amritpal Singh to a jail in Assam, more than 2,600 km away from Punjab, on the directions of the Centre, a senior government official said on April 23.

Yediyurappa not removed, just gave way to generational change, says BJP chief Nadda

Contrary to appearances, former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was “not removed” but had given way to generational change, said BJP president J.P. Nadda. Speaking to The Hindu, he reiterated that the former Chief Minister continued to play an important role in the party’s campaign in the State.

Eye on Rajasthan polls, CM Gehlot reaches out to gig workers with welfare measures

With nearly six months left for the Assembly elections, the Rajasthan Government is working overtime to deliver the Rajasthan Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023, which has stringent provisions against errant aggregators, including barring them from operating in the State.

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah, ship at Port Sudan to evacuate Indians

India has sent two heavy-lift aircraft to Saudi Arabia and a ship to the coast of Sudan to begin evacuation of its nationals who are caught in war-torn Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on April 23. The moves are part of India’s plans to activate a contingency plan to evacuate people from the war-torn country once the security situation improves.

Wrestlers resume protest, demand making public the findings of the oversight panel

The country’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the cheetahs translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) from South Africa died on April 23, a senior forest official said. The deceased cheetah ‘Uday’ aged six years. Notably, this is the second such incident at KNP in almost a month.

Ahead of SCO Defence Ministers meet, India-China hold 18th Corps Commander talks

Just ahead of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting in the national capital, India and China on April 23 held the 18th round of Corps Commander talks at Moldo on the Chinese side in eastern Ladakh in the continuing efforts to resolve the stand-off ongoing since May 2020.

Supreme Court must let legislature decide on same-sex marriage, say lawyers’ bodies

The Bar Council of India on April 23 expressed its concern on the same-sex marriage issue being heard in the Supreme Court, saying it would be “catastrophic” to overhaul something as fundamental as the conception of marriage by the court and the matter should be left to the legislature.

Eknath Shinde government will collapse within next 15 days: Sanjay Raut

Claiming that the ‘death warrant’ for the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government had been issued, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the Shinde-BJP dispensation would collapse in the next 15 days.

Foreign nations scramble to evacuate citizens as Sudan battles rage

U.S. and British forces on Sunday evacuated embassy staff and their families from battle-torn Sudan where deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals.

NCPCR, Bengal child rights body spar over alleged rape, murder of tribal girl

A row has erupted over the alleged rape and murder of a tribal girl at Kaliaganj in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinjapur district with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights targeting each other over the incident.

IPL 2023 | Rampaging Rahane powers CSK to top spot with dominant win over KKR

The win took CSK to top of the table with 10 points from seven games while KKR are now placed eighth among 10 teams after fifth defeat at halfway stage.