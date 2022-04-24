Morning digest | Ukraine to seek heavy weapons from U.S. at Kyiv talks today; Delhi reports first case of Omicron’s BA.2.12 strain, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine seeks heavy weapons from U.S. at Kyiv talks on April 24: Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine hoped to secure heavy weapons at talks with the U.S. secretaries of state and defence in Kyiv on Sunday, supplies that he said were vital for Ukraine to eventually retake Russian-occupied territory.

Delhi reports first case of Omicron’s BA.2.12 strain

The national capital has reported the BA.2.12 variant of the COVID-19 for the first time, which is more transmissible than the Omicron variant (BA.2) of the virus, according to data seen by The Hindu.

Jahangirpuri | 1985 Supreme Court order on pavement dwellers could stall NDMC demolition drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s bulldozers’ show of strength against roadside stalls, and push carts in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri may face resistance from a Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court which had upheld the right to livelihood of pavement dwellers who ply their trade on the footpaths out of sheer economic compulsions.

Boat carrying 60 migrants capsizes off Lebanese coast

A boat carrying 60 migrants capsized Saturday night off the Lebanese coast, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear if there were any deaths.

A fuel hunt that turned fatal in Sri Lanka

Strings of white flags flutter all around this small, mostly Buddhist town, with posters mourning the loss of a local man, appearing every few yards. In a span of five days, the pixelated image of Chaminda Lakshan, in a bright pink shirt, has gone viral on social media.

Doval to lead first international intel chiefs meet in Delhi

Two days before the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) begins its annual Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead discussions at India’s first such conference of intelligence agency chiefs, also being held in the capital on Sunday.

Jansen, Natarajan wreak havoc as Sunrisers demolish Royal Challengers

It was fast, swift and explosive. The demolition job by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s feared pace attack was complete. The deliveries zipped through on a lively Brabourne pitch. And the Royal Challengers Bangalore batters appeared and then disappeared. Pace was ace.

Five of family killed in Prayagraj

Five members of a family were killed with sharp-edged weapons in Khevrajpur village in the district, police said on Saturday.

No change of guard in Rajasthan, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday dismissed speculation about a possible change of guard in the State following a meeting of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot with party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi recently. Mr. Gehlot said there was no need to pay attention to the “rumours floating in the media”.

Manipur’s Soibam Bindeshori Chanu in India Book of Records

Manipur’s Soibam Bindeshori Chanu, vice-chairman of the Women Sports Commission of Karate Organisation and technical secretary of International Shito-Ryu Karate Federation, entered the India Book of Records as the first certified woman karate kumite and kata coach by World Karate Federation.