Morning digest: Centre contradicts SII on Covishield pricing, Twitter removes 50 COVID-related posts on govt. orders, and more

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, issued a statement on April 24 to address the “ongoing public scepticism and confusion towards the pricing of Covishield”.

Twitter has removed over 50 posts from its platform following orders from the government. The majority of these tweets were critical of the Centre’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as India grappled with a record number of cases amid shortage of beds and medical oxygen.

Following the Centre’s announcement that State governments and private hospitals could purchase COVID-19 vaccines directly from the manufacturers, Bharat Biotech, maker of the indigenously developed Covaxin Covaxin has set the price at ₹600 per dose for State governments. For private hospitals, the price will be ₹1,200 per dose.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a private hospital in the city, raised an alarm at 11 pm on Saturday that the hospital had oxygen for only 45 minutes and sought help from the government.

With many hospitals in the national capital expressing urgent need amid dire shortage of oxygen for serious COVID patients, the Delhi High Court on Saturday warned that it will not hesitate to “hang” anyone who is found obstructing oxygen supplies.

People without ration cards have again been left out of the safety net provided by the second round of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), announced by the Centre on Friday to provide free food grains for 81 crore ration card holders in May and June.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced more restrictions including mandatory e-registration for those entering the State (except from Puducherry), which would come into effect from 4 a.m. on April 26 (Monday).

Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful trade body, added its name to the growing list of voices asking the U.S. to help other countries – such as India – address their vaccine shortages.

Rajasthan Royals’ clever bowling, aided by tight fielding, fashioned a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.