Morning digest: Calls grow for U.S. to help India with spare COVID-19 vaccines; Express train with 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in U.P., and more

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Indian and U.S. officials were in touch about possible U.S. help to India at this time, but did not comment on whether the U.S. would send vaccines from its stockpiles.

An Oxygen Express train carrying around 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived here on Saturday morning as Uttar Pradesh is battling a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, an official said.

With lockdowns in different forms imposed in several States in the face of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the government has set up a control room to help facilitate movement of essential goods across the country.

As the BJP makes inroads into West Bengal, the incumbent Trinamool Congress government is pushing back, even as an experiment in Muslim politics is under way. Shiv Sahay Singh and Sudipta Datta report on the many strands of a polarised Bengal campaign.

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

Palghar district officials said 17 patients were in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storey hospital when the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Three fire tenders reached the spot immediately, and the fire was doused by 5.20 a.m.

The shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital region came to a head with one of the largest hospitals, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, reporting on Friday morning that 25 severely ill patients had died in the past 24 hours and 60 other patients were at risk.

Lockdowns are spreading, but always one step behind the virus. Given the catastrophic state of affairs, effective intervention will require much more rigorous and extensive action.

China is in contact with Indian officials and will assist India in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokesman of Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian said China “firmly” supported the Indian people in the ongoing fight against the deadly pandemic.

There was no mention of an expected announcement that, to the dismay of Turkey, Biden will recognise the 1915 killings of Armenians as genocide on Saturday the annual day of remembrance for the victims.

Brussels now expects to have secured enough vaccine doses to immunise 70% of the adult population by the end of July, and is now negotiating contracts for second generation jabs to guard against future variants.

Both sides have won just once in four games and are looking to revive their campaigns, but KKR is a little ahead in terms of planning and execution. It almost chased down 221 against Chennai Super Kings even after being five down for 31 inside the PowerPlay at the same venue.

Needing a modest 132 to win, K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got off to a rollicking start. The duo collected 15 off Krunal Pandya’s first over — Rahul hitting two successive fours before Agarwal launched a six over extra-cover.