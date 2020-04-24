Morning Digest: Clause allowing FIR against firm owners for COVID-19 cases withdrawn; Model shows deaths, cases rising over next three weeks, and more

The government has withdrawn the clause allowing filing of an FIR against a company and its management if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, following concerns raised by India Inc.

There is likely to be no respite from increases in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country for at least three weeks, predicts a mathematical model that projects the future burden on India’s healthcare system.

Hundreds of foreign nationals stranded in India during the COVID-19 lockdown flew home in chartered flights organised by their home countries in coordination with airlines and the Government of India in recent weeks. However, the evacuation trips did not come for free and they were not affordable either.

India on Thursday thanked Saudi Arabia for looking after the expat Indian community as the world continued to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar spoke with his Saudi Arabia and Oman counterparts as the Gulf region began observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The rate of growth in COVID-19 cases in Bhopal was seven times that of Indore in three days, as the count of cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,687 on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday alleged that two of the accused in Palghar lynching — in which two sadhus and their driver were killed — are BJP office-bearers and the party wants to turn it into a communal issue using the media houses which serve its interests.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the government’s March 2020 circular, allaying fears about the consumption of non-vegetarian food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A six-month-old girl from Kapurthala, who was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for corrective heart surgery and tested positive for COVID-19, died on Thursday taking the tally to 17, according to an official statement.

A total of 145 crew disembarked from U.S. cruise ship Marella Discovery on Thursday, making them the first batch of Indian seafarers to be allowed by the government to return.

If you have booked an air ticket during the lockdown through a travel portal, you are unlikely to get a refund immediately despite a government order. Most airlines have not reimbursed money to online travel agents (OTAs) due to a severe cash crunch.

