April 23, 2023

Saudi Arabia evacutes Indians along with other foreigners in Sudan

Saudi Arabia on April 22 announced that it has evacuated several citizens of “brotherly and friendly” foreign countries from Sudan that included a few Indian nationals. According to an announcement from Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 66 citizens from these countries were evacuated by Saudi Arabia on April 22.

Centre intensifies crackdown with aim to make India drug-free by 2047

Opium and cannabis cultivation in area the size of over 89,000 football fields has been destroyed in the past three years as the Union government intensifies its crackdown against drugs. Aiming to make India “drug-free” by 2047, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plans to link recovery and usage of narcotics and banned substances in a particular area to the annual appraisal report of a District Superintendent of Police.

ISRO to send uncrewed rocket as part of Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its first uncrewed test rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) as a part of the human space mission — Gaganyaan.

Army cancelled convoy hours before truck was ambushed on same route in Jammu, says official

Hours before an army truck was ambushed by unidentified terrorists in Jammu’s Poonch district on Thursday, resulting in the death of five soldiers, the army had cancelled the movement of a convoy on the same route, a senior government official said.

The Hakki Pikkis of Karnataka in the Sudanese civil war

The story of how the Hakki Pikki, or bird catchers of Karnataka, got caught in a civil war in Sudan, tells a contemporary tale of migration, development, and the human desire to thrive.

Can Hindutva push beyond its traditional bastion to deliver results for the BJP in Karnataka?

When the BJP pushed through a change of guard in its government in Karnataka in July 2021, from B.S. Yediyurappa to Basavaraj Bommai, it also marked a change in the tone of both the party and its government in the State. It kicked off an experiment to push “hardline Hindutva”, and whether it will yield dividends for the BJP is to be seen in the upcoming elections.

Jaishankar calls on Guyanese President and Vice-President, holds India-Guyana joint commission meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharat Jagdeo and also co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Hugh Todd and held comprehensive discussions on topics like agriculture, defence cooperation and infrastructure development.

Supreme Court frees mentally ill woman jailed for father’s murder

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a woman, who spent 12 years in prison for the murder of her father, on realising that she was mentally ill at the time of the event.

Ram Rajya possible only through caste census, says Akhilesh Yadav

Reiterating demand for a caste-based census, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said Ram Rajya and Samajwad (Socialism) is only possible when a caste census is conducted.

Archery World Cup | Jyothi Surekha Vennam bags second gold, wins individual compound event

Former world championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the individual gold in the women’s compound section in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya on April 22.

Moscow expels ‘more than 20’ German diplomats

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on April 22 announced the expulsion of “more than 20” German diplomats as a retaliatory measure for “mass expulsion” of Russian Embassy staff from Berlin.

In Portugal visit, Brazil’s Lula backs Russia-Ukraine talks to end war

Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva on April 22 again refused to be drawn into the war in Ukraine, calling for a “negotiated” settlement between Kyiv and Moscow.

IPL 2023: MI vs PBKS | Arshdeep, Curran shine as Punjab pips Mumbai in high-scoring thriller

Death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh shattered stumps at will in a tense final over as Punjab Kings were back to winning ways with a 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring entertainer in IPL, in Mumbai on April 22.

IPL 2023: LSG vs GT | Rahul’s baffling batting approach leads to seven-run defeat

Skipper KL Rahul managed to snatch defeat from jaws of victory with a baffling batting approach as defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs in a low-scoring IPL thriller, in Lucknow on April 22.