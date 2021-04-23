Morning digest: Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra hospital fire, PM Modi announces India-U.S. climate partnership, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a hospital fire at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said.

“The partnership will proceed along two main tracks: the strategic clean energy partnership and the climate action and finance mobilisation dialogue, which will build on and subsume a range of existing processes,” a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A senior government official, closely connected with the COVID management strategy, said the Centre’s decision was led by most States wanting the “flexibility” to domestically procure vaccines as well as import them.

Over 16.51 lakh tests were conducted on April 21 (results of which were made available on April 22), the highest-ever number of tests conducted in a single day. For two consecutive days, the daily tests have crossed the 16 lakh mark.

The ECI said in an order that it “noted with anguish that many political parties/candidates are still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings and this is making difficult for the State/dstrict election machineries to enforce the aforesaid directions fully”.

Elections were held at 14,480 polling booths in 43 Assembly constituencies, which included 17 in North 24 Parganas, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts, and eight in Purba Bardhaman district.

The emissions targets — part of the Paris Agreement on climate — are non-binding and the details of how they will be achieved are not available. However, in announcing the targets, the Biden administration is hoping to encourage other countries to increase their commitments.

"China takes note of the recent grave situation in India with a temporary shortage of anti-epidemic medical supplies,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. "We stand ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance to get the epidemic under control.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government again steered clear of declaring genocide over what it says are “industrial-scale” human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang. Ministers say any decision on declaring a genocide is up to the courts.

Padikkal’s masterclass took RCB to the top of the points table with a fourth straight win. RR — hampered by the unavailability of key players Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone — slumped to a third loss in four matches.

The top-seeded Nadal is still searching for his best tennis after being upset in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals by Andrey Rublev. He needed three sets to beat 111th-ranked Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in his first match in Barcelona on Wednesday.