Morning digest: Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra hospital fire, PM Modi announces India-U.S. climate partnership, and more

Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra
Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a hospital fire at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said.
PM Modi announces India-U.S. climate partnership
“The partnership will proceed along two main tracks: the strategic clean energy partnership and the climate action and finance mobilisation dialogue, which will build on and subsume a range of existing processes,” a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Coronavirus | Uncertainty looms over vaccine rollout for all above 18
A senior government official, closely connected with the COVID management strategy, said the Centre’s decision was led by most States wanting the “flexibility” to domestically procure vaccines as well as import them.
Coronavirus | New cases cross 3.32 lakh with 2,247 more deaths
Over 16.51 lakh tests were conducted on April 21 (results of which were made available on April 22), the highest-ever number of tests conducted in a single day. For two consecutive days, the daily tests have crossed the 16 lakh mark.
West Bengal Assembly Elections | ECI bans road shows, caps attendance at public meetings at 500
The ECI said in an order that it “noted with anguish that many political parties/candidates are still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings and this is making difficult for the State/dstrict election machineries to enforce the aforesaid directions fully”.
West Bengal Assembly Elections | High turnout, isolated violence, police firing in sixth phase of polling
Elections were held at 14,480 polling booths in 43 Assembly constituencies, which included 17 in North 24 Parganas, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts, and eight in Purba Bardhaman district.
Joe Biden tells world leaders U.S. will cut emissions by up to 52% by 2030
The emissions targets — part of the Paris Agreement on climate — are non-binding and the details of how they will be achieved are not available. However, in announcing the targets, the Biden administration is hoping to encourage other countries to increase their commitments.
Coronavirus | China says ‘ready to provide India with assistance’ amid supplies shortage
"China takes note of the recent grave situation in India with a temporary shortage of anti-epidemic medical supplies,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. "We stand ready to provide India with necessary support and assistance to get the epidemic under control.”
U.K. parliament declares genocide in China’s Xinjiang, raises pressure on Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government again steered clear of declaring genocide over what it says are “industrial-scale” human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang. Ministers say any decision on declaring a genocide is up to the courts.
IPL 2021| RR vs RCB | Padikkal bosses the chase, RCB back on top after mauling RR
Padikkal’s masterclass took RCB to the top of the points table with a fourth straight win. RR — hampered by the unavailability of key players Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone — slumped to a third loss in four matches.
Nadal beats Nishikori in 3 sets at Barcelona Open
The top-seeded Nadal is still searching for his best tennis after being upset in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals by Andrey Rublev. He needed three sets to beat 111th-ranked Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in his first match in Barcelona on Wednesday.